News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

UEA appeals for Afghan students to be able to travel to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:59 PM August 20, 2021   
The UEA sign, Earlham Road entrance.

The UEA has appealed for Afghan students offered scholarships to study in the UK to be able to trvael to take up places in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The University of East Anglia has called on the government to allow students from Afghanistan to be able to travel to study in Norwich. 

Amid continuing chaotic scenes as people struggle to flee from Kabul following the Taliban taking power, the UEA said it was “deeply concerned at the distressing scenes unfolding in Afghanistan”.

Around 250 Afghans have been offered scholarships as part of the Foreign Office sponsored Chevening programme that enables promising students around the world to pursue a masters degree in the UK.

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they mob the Kabul airport

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they mob Kabul airport, attempting to board planes that will take them beyond the clutches of the Taliban - Credit: Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office had indicated the situation in Afghanistan meant the British Embassy there would not be able to finish preparations in time for students to take up places in the UK from next month. 

However controversy over the decision has led the government to indicate it may still allow prospective students to travel to the UK.

You may also want to watch:

The UEA said it was in contact with “current and prospective students” from Afghanistan and urged the government to “accelerate any required visas and funding as needed, along with the safe travel”.

UEA vice chancellor David Richardson, who is the new Royal Norfolk Show president.PHOTO BY SIMON FIN

UEA vice chancellor David Richardson, who is the new Royal Norfolk Show president.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

UEA vice-chancellor professor David Richardson said: “We are asking for the government to confirm that the decision to pause the Chevening programme in Afghanistan for the 2021-22 academic year has been reversed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger as council gives developer go-ahead for tree felling
  2. 2 Headteacher retires after ‘toughest 18 months’ of her career
  3. 3 Person dies after being hit by train
  1. 4 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
  2. 5 9 West End musicals heading to Norwich in 2022 
  3. 6 Norwich man stranded in Kabul after visit for funeral
  4. 7 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
  5. 8 Man arrested after woman found with cut jaw
  6. 9 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  7. 10 6 private gardens opening to the public in Norfolk this September

“We will continue to do all that we can to support and accelerate any required visas and funding as needed, along with the safe travel of Chevening Scholars to the UK.

“The university is in contact with current and prospective students from Afghanistan, including Chevening Scholars, who were due to start their courses at UEA in September this year.

The UEA campus.

Afghan students had been due to take up places studying on the UEA campus. - Credit: Archant

“Ongoing support from the university is available, including financial support, and this has been offered to those affected.” 

The UEA is recognised as a ‘University of Sanctuary’, as part of City of Sanctuary, a charity supporting groups across the UK that helps refugees and includes an aim to help reduce the barriers to participation in higher education.

PICTURE BLURRED AT SOURCE Ministry of Defence handout photo of a civilian charter flight arriving at

Civilian charter flight arriving at a Midlands airport from Kabul on Wednesday - Credit: PA

In a statement the charity, which includes Norwich City of Sanctuary, said: “It is difficult to imagine the plight of those at risk both in Afghanistan, the emotional and financial hardship some of the scholars may be facing, and the uncertainty about their families or friends still in Afghanistan.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hewitt's Driving Tuition in Norwich has been capturing near misses in the city.

Video

Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Families are amazed to see a T Rex called Donald entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter. Pi

Summer in the City | Video

Giant walking T-rex spotted in Norwich shopping centre

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Anne Schroer at her new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street.

Vegan doner kebab restaurant and takeaway opens in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Fiveways pub at the roundabout. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon