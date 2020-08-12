Search

Advanced search

‘Not the year for nitpicking’: UEA chief reassures A-level students over places

PUBLISHED: 16:46 12 August 2020

UEA's director of admissions Professor Richard Harvey. Picture: Richard Harvey

UEA's director of admissions Professor Richard Harvey. Picture: Richard Harvey

Archant

Worried students have been told “we will not be nitpicking” by the head of admissions at the University of East Anglia.

Thousands of students across Norfolk will receive their A-level results on Thursday and find out if they have been accepted into their chosen university.

The usual nerves are exacerbated this year by the early closure of schools and colleges and the absence of exams - all because of coronavirus.

Ahead of results day Ucas, which manages the university application process, has indicated clearing could be the “busiest yet” as students who may have taken a gap year will look to find a place via clearing.

More: A-levels 2020: When are results published, how do grades work? Norfolk student questions answered

Prof Richard Harvey, academic director for admissions at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said he anticipated fewer deferrals this year but was confident young people would not face rejection if they did not get the grades they expected.

He said: “‘Busiest’ can mean several things – it might mean that there will be a lot of activity this year. That will be true – it will be high-ranked universities accepting as many people as possible. But those are people who have already applied to those places. Busy in terms of unplaced applicants – not likely.

“Students did think a lot about deferral at the start of lockdown but it seems their anxieties have abated.

You may also want to watch:

“In my opinion they are right as, for most students, deferral is a bad option – what will they do instead? And they will defer to 2021 which will be busy as the demographics will produce more applicants and thirdly, and most importantly, I think the new-style teaching is likely to be excellent.”

On Tuesday, the government’s universities minister wrote to all vice chancellors asking them to hold places for students appealing their A-level results.

“This is the not the year for nitpicking over details, “said Prof Harvey, “If we can accept someone – meaning we have space and we can teach them – then we should.”

More: A-levels 2020: Norfolk students should be ‘confident’ of fair grades

On Thursday, UEA will be operating a call centre which follows social distancing guidelines, but many calls will be taken by staff working from home.

Applicants will also be able to speak to the university through online chat or email.

The university would normally have between 400 to 500 people working on results day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Most Read

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

5 big comedy names announced for Norwich big top tent

Al Murray is one of the big comedy names that has been announced for Norwich Theatre's Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Norwich City outline plans for supporters return to Carrow Road

Norwich City could return to stadiums as early as September if the club's application to host test events gets approved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN/Archant

Recession ‘no surprise’ to struggling Norfolk businesses

The UK has entered its first recession since 2008. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local artist to give graduates the opportunity to host their own degree shows

Catherine Austin-Fell is offering graduates the chance to have their own show at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt, the first show will be sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell. Picture: Benjamin Austin-Fell/Catherine Austin-Fell

True Adventures and the Bowling House chat about the local music scene and COVID on the Enjoy Music More podcast

True Adventures speaks on the Enjoy Music More podcast about his music and the effects of COVID-19 on the local arts scene. Picture: True Adventures