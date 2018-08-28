UEA marks first year offering sanctuary to asylum seekers

The University of East Anglia is marking its first year as a University of Sanctuary.

A Norwich university is celebrating its first anniversary as part of a campaign which supports refugees and asylum seekers.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) was awarded the title of University of Sanctuary on January 23, 2017, one of only nine in the country to be granted this status.

The accolade was awarded by The City of Sanctuary, an organisation which promotes action to support refugees and asylum seekers.

UEA was recognised for its culture of inclusivity and respect through activities such as educational activities and events. It has also set up its own sanctuary scholarship scheme, offering three scholarships a year to those seeking asylum in the UK.

Prof Philip Gilmartin, pro vice-chancellor, science and international, said: “Supporting asylum seekers and refugees in higher education is incredibly important to UEA, so we were delighted to be recognised as a University of Sanctuary.”