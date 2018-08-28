Much loved author supports city’s first Beanstalk Bookfest

Beanstalk brought the free literacy festival to Norwich for the first time since it started.

One of the county’s best loved authors joined primary school pupils and illustrators at a special event to celebrate the joy of story telling.

Bewilderwood author, Tom Blofield, joined illustrator Julia Groves and storyteller Diana Mullis at Norwich’s first Beanstalk BookFest.

On Tuesday, October 30, more than 100 primary school students from across Norfolk and Suffolk took part in the free literacy event, hosted at the Norwich Puppet Theatre.

The idea behind the festival was to inspire pupils to explore their creativity and engage with reading through a series of hands on literacy workshops run by the guest authors.

Ginny Lunn, Chief Executive Officer at Beanstalk, said: “It’s such a very moving experience to see so many children leaving completely inspired by the workshops. For many, it may be the first time they have been excited about books and reading.”

At the end of the day each child was given a free book, thanks to a generous donation by Marilyn Brocklehurst, owner of the Norfolk Children’s Book Centre.