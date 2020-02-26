Norwich City midfielder and wife inspire pupils to achieve their goals

Tom Trybull and pupil at White Woman Lane Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Pitch Pitch

Norwich City's Tom Trybull inspired a recent book written by his wife Anna and now they have met some writing stars of the future.

Anna Trybull and pupil at White Woman Lane Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Pitch Anna Trybull and pupil at White Woman Lane Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Pitch

The couple paid a visit to White Woman Lane Primary School to meet pupils and celebrate this year's Premier League Writing Stars competition.

Tom and Anna spent some time with Year 5 pupils at the Norwich school, getting involved in a poetry lesson led by the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

The competition has returned for a third year, with primary school pupils aged five to 11 across England and Wales encouraged to write on the theme of ambition.

After listening to the pupils' poems, they discussed the personal goals and aspirations that they themselves had written about.

Tom said: "Each of them have different feelings and ambitions and I'm very proud to be part of this and to hopefully inspire them. I think it's a very good project and will help them in general for the future."

His wife Anna added: "It's nice to see such young kids already having a dream."

Anna published her new children's book, The Story of Tommy T, which is based on Tom's life and football career, making the pair perfectly placed to get pupils excited about tackling the competition.

Premier League Writing Stars uses the appeal of football to engage and inspire pupils.

This year's national winners will see their poems published in a limited-edition book and will win a Premier League Trophy visit for their school as well as a special poetry workshop for their class. The winners will be announced in May.

The City midfielder has featured 15 times for the club this season but his journey to the Premier League has contained rejections, setbacks and injury problems.

In her book Tom's story is depicted through a pigeon called 'Tommy T', and his wife explained they hoped the book would teach the next generation about the importance of never giving up.

"The main content of this book is that people should stick to their dreams and their passions and it doesn't matter how bad the situation is because there will be a way out and people who support you," he said.