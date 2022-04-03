Students meet government minister on Westminster trip
- Credit: Thorpe St Andrew School
City pupils have been mingling with Westminster officials to discuss new courses taking place in schools.
Romily Horner and Keiran Hall, from Thorpe St Andrew School's sixth form, have worked with the government over the last two years as T Level student ambassadors.
They met secretary of state for education Nadhim Zahawi and apprenticeships and skills minister Alex Burghart on Monday.
Miss Horner made a speech to an entire event of ministers and school staff in attendance on the day.
A spokeswoman for the school said: "Romilly and Kieran have been ambassadors for the last two years and on Monday, exemplary representatives for our sixth form.
"They are true role models to others and have pushed themselves further than they ever thought possible showing true grit and vision."
T Levels are two-year courses which were launched in September 2020 to follow GCSEs as the equivalent of three A Levels.
They offer students a mixture of classroom learning and on-the-job experience during an industry placement.