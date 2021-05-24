News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
High school pupils sent home after Covid cases

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:08 PM May 24, 2021   
Thorpe St Andrew School. 

Pupils at a Norfolk secondary school are learning from home following an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Thorpe St Andrew School said it was working closely with Public Health England and Norfolk County Council following confirmed positive cases in Year 11.

The school, which is part of the Yare Education Trust, said as an “additional precautionary measure” Year 11 students, who are completing their GCSEs this summer term, had started an online learning and futures timetable from Monday.

Clare Fletcher, acting chief executive of the Yare Education Trust, said: “The school has contacted any parent/carer whose child is considered to have been in close contact with the cases so they can take the appropriate actions.”

Clare Fletcher, executive headteacher of the federation of North Walsham Junior and Infant School an

Parents are advised that if they, or their children, have symptoms, they should isolate and book a test by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk.

Ms Fletcher said: “The school remains open and, providing children remain well, they can continue to attend as normal.  

“The school has carried out a deep clean of all the relevant areas to prevent any further spread of the virus.”
 

