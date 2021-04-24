News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Special school gets cash boost for new hoist to help pupils

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:03 PM April 24, 2021   
The Clare School gets a third outstanding Ofsted result in a row.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Clare School in South Park Avenue, Norwich. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A special school in Norwich is a step closer to buying an overhead hoist to support its students.

The Clare School in South Park Avenue is a specialist physical and sensory college which caters for pupils aged between three and 19 years old with life-limiting medical conditions.

It is hoping to install the hoist in one of its classrooms to provide physiotherapy for students, supporting their physical health and wellbeing.

The equipment will cost around £6,000, and £1,000 of that has been pledged by Persimmon Homes Anglia through its monthly community champions fund.

Managing director John Eldridge said: "This outstanding facility aspires to offer world-leading quality education for the most medically and physically complex, vulnerable and disadvantaged students in the whole of Norfolk, and we are very proud to help with this funding.”

Norwich News

