School sends 30 pupils home on first day back over 'incorrect footwear'

Exclusive

Families are furious at having fork out for new shoes after a large group of year 11 students were sent home on the first day of term over incorrect footwear.

Some 30 pupils out of 200 from Taverham High School in Beech Avenue were not allowed into the classroom on September 6, according to headteacher Dr Roger Harris.

He said he sent a clear email to parents on June 23 regarding what footwear was and was not appropriate.

Pupils without the right smart black shoes "appropriate for the workplace" would be turned away - even if they were appropriate last term - he had also warned.

The pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes which is one of the styles deemed inappropriate for Taverham High School - Credit: Anna Eaves

Parents have blasted the school's decision, claiming the burden to pay for extra pairs of shoes is difficult during a cost of living crisis.

Dr Harris said the school offered financial support and felt enough notice was given.

Michelle Bull, 52, from Drayton, whose daughter was sent home, said: "I would understand if she went in wearing stilettos.

"It is unfair and disrupting her learning and will be an unauthorised absence for something as stupid as a pair of shoes. This is narrow-minded and insular.

"The pupils have already endured homeschooling. I never complain but this riled me up."

Anna Eaves, whose son was sent home from Taverham High School because of incorrect footwear - Credit: Anna Eaves

Anna Eaves, 37, from Horsford, also saw her son sent home and said she "understood the need for uniform".

However she added: "For children to be turned away because of something on their feet is bad. There are a lot of frustrated parents.

"I'm reluctant to buy new shoes but I don't want him to miss out on school."

Lucina May, 43, from Taverham, said: "It is a complete disregard for parents in regards to the cost of living situation."

The single parent and self-employed estate agent said she had to get her parents to pay the £64.99 for the right pair shoes.

Dr Roger Harris, headteacher of Taverham High School - Credit: Taverham High School

Dr Harris, who became headteacher in January this year, said the school brought in rules around shoes and uniform to improve behaviour.

He said: "Changing uniform makes a change in outcomes and behaviour. It stems from us wanting to become one on the best schools in Norfolk."

The headteacher added pupils who travelled in by bus were not turned away at the gates.

Uniform rules change

The action by Taverham High School to turn away some of the year 11 pupils on the first day back comes after a government rule to help parents fight the rising cost of school uniforms.

The Department for Education cost of school uniform guidance means schools in England must ensure that school uniform costs are reasonable and parents get the best value for money.

Schools are now required to help keep costs down by taking steps to remove unnecessary branded items and allowing more high-street options, like supermarket own brand uniform.

The new guidance also requires schools to use competitive and transparent contracts with suppliers.

MP Nadhim Zahawi

MP Nadhim Zahawi who was secretary of state for education at the time the guidance was introduced said: "School uniform must never be a burden for parents or a barrier to pupils accessing education."