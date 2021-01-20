News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Oversubscribed school seeking ‘outstanding’ leader to replace retiring headteacher

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:28 PM January 20, 2021   
An oversubscribed Norfolk school is seeking a new leader to replace its headteacher who said she had taken the “very difficult decision” to retire.

Taverham High School has advertised for someone with a “proven track record” to take over the “rare opportunity” to become headteacher. 

Headteacher Carol Dallas, who was previous head at Broadland High before taking over at Taverham in 2016, is set to retire at the end of the current academic year. 

In a letter to parents she said: “I have been in the teaching profession for 35 years, 23 years as a senior leader, and I have taken the very difficult decision to retire from headship at the end of this academic year. 

“As my children finish university, I feel I would like to enjoy the benefits of more flexibility with my personal time. 

“I have always loved teaching and will probably remain involved with the educational sector as this is where my heart will always be.

“The students I have worked with are so unique and special to me, they have brought me such joy and satisfaction with my professional career that I feel very lucky to have been part of their lives, if only as a small influence.”

The secondary school, which has 1,201 pupils and is a single academy trust, is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted but following its most recent short inspection in 2019 inspectors raised concerns that standards were slipping.

In its advert for a new headteacher, the school governors state they are seeking someone with a “clear vision to further inspire and empower the school’s students, staff, parents, and the local community to take Taverham High School to its next phase, including ‘outstanding’ at Ofsted.”

Ms Dallas, who taught in London before returning  to Norfolk at City of Norwich School and then as headteacher of Broadland High, said it had been a privilege to be head at Taverham.

She added: “The governors are working hard to secure an excellent leader who will continue to set high expectations and aspirations for our community, whilst ensuring the students are happy and well cared for throughout their school career. 

“The new headteacher will continue to drive forward the developments necessary to continually improve Taverham High School for the benefit of its families.”

