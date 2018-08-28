Video

Norwich sixth form opens new study areas and courses for pupils

Taverham High School head, Carol Dallas, cuts the ribbon to open the new revamped sixth form centre, with some of the students. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Taverham High School opened their brand new access course, study areas and library to pupils on Monday, October 29.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carol Dallas, headteacher at the school, said: “The sixth form is now all together at the top of the school, they have more places to study and have more options as to what courses they would like to study.

“The students are really pleased that they have an alternative to A-levels, they’re also so excited about their new study areas as it is something that they had been giving us feedback about.”

Students at the school, on Beech Avenue, will now have the option to study both A-levels and vocational courses such as media studies and enterprise.

Mrs Dallas said: “The new courses will give pupils the opportunity to take a more vocational path and help them decide if they want to do A-Levels, university or an apprenticeship.

Taverham High School head of sixth form, James Linnell, with some of the students in the new revamped sixth form centre. From left, Lily Bryson, Amelia Attoe, and Georgianna Lacey-Scane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Taverham High School head of sixth form, James Linnell, with some of the students in the new revamped sixth form centre. From left, Lily Bryson, Amelia Attoe, and Georgianna Lacey-Scane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Students now have a variety of places to study for both silent and group work, we look forward to launching the new courses just in time for our open day on November 8.”

Taverham High School is an academy which has around 1137 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Its last Ofsted inspection said the school, which was originally judged as good in November 2012, continues to be good and overall standards achieved by pupils remain above average.

The new access courses will be available for anybody from any area who has GCSEs