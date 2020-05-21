Search

Supermarket donates breakfast treats to school during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 19:04 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 21 May 2020

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen's Hills Primary School and Nursery. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen's Hills Primary School and Nursery. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

Children of key workers and vulnerable children have been fed at school during lockdown thanks to supermarket donations.

Aldi has given cereal to Queen’s Hill Primary and Nursery School in Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, for its breakfast club.

It is one of 10 school from across the UK to receive Aldi donations.

The Costessey school has stayed open to provide education for children of key workers, including supermarket colleagues, since the end of March.

MORE: A day in the life of a primary school near Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Head teacher Penny Sheppard said: “We are grateful to Aldi for their generous donation of cereal for our breakfast club. It is so important that children get a healthy breakfast to set them up for a day of learning. We have over 50 key worker children registered at the school for childcare each week, some of whom are with us from 7.45am until 5.30pm. Having something different to try in the morning will brighten up their day.”

