Norwich Science Festival 2018 celebrates ‘overwhelming’ success

Chris Packham appeared at the 2018 Norwich Science Festival. Photo: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

The organisers of Norwich Science Festival 2018 have celebrated the overwhelming response to the week long event, following a record turn out.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Girl enjoys astronomy day at the Norwich Science Festival 2018. Photo: Norwich Science Festival Girl enjoys astronomy day at the Norwich Science Festival 2018. Photo: Norwich Science Festival

The festival, now in its third year, saw nearly 100,000 curious visitors drop in to the daily Explorium events at The Forum to take part in a variety of free activities.

The festival, now in its third year, ran throughout October half term and saw nearly 100,000 curious visitors drop in to the daily Explorium events at The Forum to take part in a variety of free activities.

A whopping twenty-seven events were completely sold out, including talks by Springwatch host Chris Packham and anthropologist and broadcaster Alice Roberts, and shows by CBeebies star Maddie Moate and astronomer Mark Thompson.

Around 50 volunteers kept the festival running smoothly, donating a total of more than 930 hours of their time to ensure the public were greeted and entertained.

This year's Science Festival had the biggest programme of events so far. Photo: Norwich Science Festival This year's Science Festival had the biggest programme of events so far. Photo: Norwich Science Festival

Natalie Bailey, festival producer, said: “We are overwhelmed by the level of support for Norwich Science Festival, and by the sheer numbers of people who joined us to explore, discover and have fun with science. We’re hugely thankful to everyone involved in making this year’s Festival the biggest and best.”

More than 100 scientists from the UEA and Norwich Research Park were also involved, showcasing the cutting-edge research taking place in the region.

UEA Vice-Chancellor Professor David Richardson said he was incredibly proud of the university’s involvement with the festival and thanked the students and staff that volunteered.

He added: “The Festival was engaging, thought-provoking, great fun and a brilliant way of showcasing the work scientists in Norwich are doing to build a better future for us all.”

Model wind turbines at Norwich Science Festival 2018. Photo: Norwich Science Festival Model wind turbines at Norwich Science Festival 2018. Photo: Norwich Science Festival

As well as the public events, the Festival also included a Learning Programme of activities, workshops and shows for schools, home-educated learners and youth groups, attended by more than 3,500 young people.

A dedicated festival TV show was produced by a Young Communications Team, supported by BBC Radio Norfolk, City College and UEA newspaper, Concrete.

Following on from the success of this year’s event, organisers said the festival would return for October half term 2019.