The vital reason this city school wore purple for a day
- Credit: Michelle Savage
A city school was awash with purple in a pledge to clamp down on bullying.
Sewell Park Academy wanted to show it stood against abuse of the LGBTQ+ youth - and did so by all wearing the colour on various badges, wrist bands and more.
The move came as part of Spirit Day, a national movement to show solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Lauren Perkins, head of PE at Sewell Park Academy and LGBTQ+ champion said: "We are committed to making sure our school is place where all our students feel safe, included and valued for being who they are.
“To do this, we have a Pride Club that runs on Thursday lunchtimes. It has grown from two students to 65 who regularly attend.”
As LGBTQ+ champion within the school Mrs Perkins' role includes guiding students who may be questioning their identities.
She said: “Our social curriculum includes the need for respect which links perfectly with our Wear Purple Day celebrations to promote equality and ensure all individuals know that bullying of any kind is not tolerated.”
Mrs Perkins said that when she was at school being an LGBQT+ youngster was a taboo subject.
She said: “I am really keen for our students to feel safe to discover who they are and reduce the numbers of LGBTQ+ teenagers who suffer from mental health issues.”
Rebecca Greef, who is an English teacher at the school said: “Lots of students have asked me why I’m wearing purple today.
"The LGBTQ+ students have really appreciated knowing staff are there to support them.”
Loue Tye, who is a teaching assistant said: “A lot of students said they felt validated seeing myself and other staff wearing purple.
“For me it felt great to be part of something bigger than just myself."
Stephanie Lerner, who is a year leader and pastoral support said: “It’s so important to celebrate diversity."
The chair of Norwich Pride, Joseph Ballard said: “This was about creating awareness of and standing up to the constant bullying that LGBTQ+ young people face.
“We want a world that is kind and accepting – let’s not just teach our young people to think that way; but be that way ourselves and leading by example.”