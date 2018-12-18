Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

‘Exciting opportunities’ for Norwich education charity in new partnership

18 December, 2018 - 08:23
Construction students at work at the St Edmunds Society in Norwich. The society has announced a new partnership with Qube Learning which will enable it to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Construction students at work at the St Edmunds Society in Norwich. The society has announced a new partnership with Qube Learning which will enable it to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An education provider helping some of Norfolk’s most vulnerable children hopes a new partnership will enable it to support more young people across the region.

Former Chelsea footballer Dennis Wise, front right, presents a minibus to Lorraine Bliss, front left, chief executive of the St Edmunds Society. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFormer Chelsea footballer Dennis Wise, front right, presents a minibus to Lorraine Bliss, front left, chief executive of the St Edmunds Society. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The St Edmunds Society, which offers vocational courses to young people who have struggled in mainstream education, has teamed up with Qube Learning to grow its provision in its home city of Norwich – and beyond.

Based in Abingdon in Oxfordshire, Qube Learning provides apprenticeships, traineeships and short learning courses and works with more than 100 companies across England.

At a launch event at the St Edmunds Society’s headquarters in Oak Road on Friday, Qube Learning chief executive Joe Crossley said the partnership would help the society to complete the package it already offers to its students with more employer placements.

Mr Crossley said he had been “amazed” by the society’s tutors, resources and collaborative spirit.

St Edmunds Society chief executive Lorraine Bliss speaking at the Alternative Provision: Pathways to Excellence conference, which was held at Norwich Cathedral by the society. Picture: Norfolk Constructing ExcellenceSt Edmunds Society chief executive Lorraine Bliss speaking at the Alternative Provision: Pathways to Excellence conference, which was held at Norwich Cathedral by the society. Picture: Norfolk Constructing Excellence

“But it felt like there was something missing – the last little bit in the people’s journey,” he said.

“When I looked at what Qube Learning did I thought we could complete the pathway but also give the St Edmunds Society more stability.”

He said the initial point of focus had to be “taking away as many difficulties as we can” for the students, such as mental health problems, learning difficulties or issues with their home life.

Lorraine Bliss, chief executive of the St Edmunds Society, said: “A few months ago the St Edmunds Society was not in a good place. I have been so passionate along with the staff about wanting to expand and continue for the young people.

“I am a firm believer in one size does not fit all. I’m passionate about vocational education and training and want to give people these opportunities. “I am so excited and I know the staff are because we have a vision, and we have an opportunity to expand.”

As part of its plans Qube Learning is opening a “shop” in Norwich for the St Edmunds Society where current, prospective and former students can get guidance and support.

Mr Crossley hopes the shop will “open up what the society does to more people”.

Ms Bliss also revealed that expansion into Suffolk could be coming very soon for the society, as part of a different partnership.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boy taken to hospital after accident with car on Bixley Road in Ipswich

Bixley Road at the junction of St Augustine's Gardens Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘For us in Norwich, this is a good deal’ - MP’s thoughts on UK’s Brexit deal

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists