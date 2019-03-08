Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School celebrates 50th anniversary with new eco-friendly building

PUBLISHED: 18:06 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 07 June 2019

Jean Bruce, widow of Bob Bruce, received commemorative glassware to mark the opening of the new building at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston which was named after her late husband. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jean Bruce, widow of Bob Bruce, received commemorative glassware to mark the opening of the new building at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston which was named after her late husband. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A Norwich primary school has celebrated its 50th anniversary with the official opening of a new state-of-the-art building.

Former pupils reminisce over old photographs at Falcon Junior school's 50th birthday celebrations. Picture: Neil DidsburyFormer pupils reminisce over old photographs at Falcon Junior school's 50th birthday celebrations. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On Friday, pupils and staff gathered at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston to witness the grand opening of the school's new Bob Bruce building.

You may also want to watch:

Named after the school's first headteacher, the new eco-friendly building which contains four classrooms was opened by Mr Bruce's widow, Jean Bruce.

Rob Clarke, deputy headteacher, said the opening had been an exciting day for all involved: "We had the whole school outside to witness the opening, 430 children, parents, former students, previous teachers and the Bruce family, it was a momentous occasion," he said.

Schoolchildren at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston at the opening of the new Bob Briuce building. Picture: Neil DidsburySchoolchildren at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston at the opening of the new Bob Briuce building. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Falcon school, which was originally opened in 1969 as a middle school, became a junior school in 2005, since then it has steadily grown in size with pupil numbers expected to reach 480 in September.

Most Read

Petition lodged to stop loud music events in city centre venues

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Drivers using petrol station forecourt to bypass road closure at key Norwich roundabout

Work has started on the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Petition lodged to stop loud music events in city centre venues

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Drivers using petrol station forecourt to bypass road closure at key Norwich roundabout

Work has started on the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Dangerous’ drug debt enforcer gets 18 years for Norwich doorstep knife attack

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Work starts on Norwich’s million-pound mosque

The King Edward VII pub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, the site of a new mosque. This picture was taken when the pub was still for sale but it has been since purchased. Pic: Archant.

Limit set on Norwich lap dancing clubs - amid fears of ‘extras’ being offered

Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Should Norwich have a casino?

City councillors have been discussing whether Norwich could have a casino. Pictured - inside Grosvenor Casino in Great Yarmouth. Picture; James Bass

Council investigating city venues over noise complaints from neighbours

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists