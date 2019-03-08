School celebrates 50th anniversary with new eco-friendly building

Jean Bruce, widow of Bob Bruce, received commemorative glassware to mark the opening of the new building at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston which was named after her late husband. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A Norwich primary school has celebrated its 50th anniversary with the official opening of a new state-of-the-art building.

Former pupils reminisce over old photographs at Falcon Junior school's 50th birthday celebrations. Picture: Neil Didsbury Former pupils reminisce over old photographs at Falcon Junior school's 50th birthday celebrations. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On Friday, pupils and staff gathered at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston to witness the grand opening of the school's new Bob Bruce building.

Named after the school's first headteacher, the new eco-friendly building which contains four classrooms was opened by Mr Bruce's widow, Jean Bruce.

Rob Clarke, deputy headteacher, said the opening had been an exciting day for all involved: "We had the whole school outside to witness the opening, 430 children, parents, former students, previous teachers and the Bruce family, it was a momentous occasion," he said.

Schoolchildren at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston at the opening of the new Bob Briuce building. Picture: Neil Didsbury Schoolchildren at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston at the opening of the new Bob Briuce building. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Falcon school, which was originally opened in 1969 as a middle school, became a junior school in 2005, since then it has steadily grown in size with pupil numbers expected to reach 480 in September.