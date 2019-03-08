School celebrates 50th anniversary with new eco-friendly building
PUBLISHED: 18:06 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 07 June 2019
A Norwich primary school has celebrated its 50th anniversary with the official opening of a new state-of-the-art building.
On Friday, pupils and staff gathered at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston to witness the grand opening of the school's new Bob Bruce building.
Named after the school's first headteacher, the new eco-friendly building which contains four classrooms was opened by Mr Bruce's widow, Jean Bruce.
Rob Clarke, deputy headteacher, said the opening had been an exciting day for all involved: "We had the whole school outside to witness the opening, 430 children, parents, former students, previous teachers and the Bruce family, it was a momentous occasion," he said.
Falcon school, which was originally opened in 1969 as a middle school, became a junior school in 2005, since then it has steadily grown in size with pupil numbers expected to reach 480 in September.
