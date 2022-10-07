Parents parking badly around school sees police launch patrols

Norfolk police has spoken to parents about parking on single yellow lines outside Sprowston Community Academy - Credit: Maya Derrick

Police have stepped in after complaints were raised about parents parking inconsiderately at a city school when dropping off their children.

Norfolk police said that since the end of the summer holidays the force had received a number of reports regarding parents parked on single yellow lines outside Sprowston Community Academy in Cannerby Lane.

The parking happens at peak times which causes an obstruction for school buses leaving the site.

Beat Manager PC Graham Gill patrolled the area on October 4 and spoke to several parents parking in the area.

He will continue to monitor the situation in the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman from the constabulary said: "We ask you to be considerate of others when collecting your children from school and kindly leave room for larger vehicles to pass or manoeuvre."

John Ward, Conservative county and district councillor for Sprowston, said that there is "no long-term solution" to parking woes at peak pick-up and drop-off times.

He added: "Falcon Road - just across the playing field - has been brought to my attention and is one of our policing priorities when it comes to parking and congestion in that area.

"PC Gill - our local beat officer - has promised to go down there more.

"Parking enforcement is now not something the police do and is delegated to councils so we have asked them to pay more attention to roads at school times.

"Parking on single yellows is a matter for parking enforcement.

"We have in the past spoken to headteachers in the area and they say they contact parents regularly to remind them about inconsiderate parking - but this is an issue outside almost every school.

"Contact with parents is something that needs to be done regularly, I think.

"Cars to create a bottleneck. There is no long-term solution.

"It's worth highlighting that Norwich and its suburbs and towns are very cyclist-friendly so I would encourage people to cycle and walk where they can."

Sprowston Community Academy has been approached for comment.