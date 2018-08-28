Search

Sprowston school receive surprise visit from Jake Humphrey and West End actor

PUBLISHED: 12:12 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 04 January 2019

Jake Humphrey and teachers at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Sprowston Community Academy

Jake Humphrey and teachers at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Sprowston Community Academy

Archant

Jake Humphrey and West End performer Jack Fisher surprised students at Sprowston Community Academy at a prize winner’s event.

Year 11 and 13 students were surprised by the guest speakers at their annual ‘Prize Winners Tea’ event on Thursday evening.

Acting head teacher Liz Wood, whose been teaching at the school for 20 years, said: “It was amazing to have somebody so well known in the school, Jake talked about how it is okay to fail.

“He spoke about earlier on in his career when he struggled to get a job, failed at things but also how he learnt from it.”

Jack Fisher, former student at Sprowston Community Academy also spoke at the event ahead of his debut show on the West End.

Mrs Wood continued: “We were grateful to have Jack Fisher come back and speak to our students, they found it inspirational to see somebody who had been to the school.”

