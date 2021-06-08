New classroom block approved to allow 250 more pupils at high school

Published: 3:02 PM June 8, 2021

Work on a new classroom block in preparation for increased numbers of pupils is anticipated to start this summer.

Planning permission has been granted by the county council for a new classroom block at Sprowston Community Academy.

John Ward, town mayor and county councillor for Sprowston, said the classroom will be a two-storey 14 class base and library building with group rooms, a staff room, 30 car park spaces and two multi-use play areas included in the plans.

He also said there would be a temporary 41 space car park for the duration of the works.

It comes as an online consultation has been launched by Norfolk County Council, proposing to increase the number of pupils at schools in Sprowston.

Boudica Schools Trust (BST), which runs Sprowston Community Academy, wants to increase numbers from 1,400 secondary places to 1,650 secondary places from autumn 2022.

And with planning permission granted for the new classroom block this month, work is intended to commence during the school summer holidays.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services at the county council said the authority had been working closely with BST on the potential expansion of Sprowston Community Academy in response to the number of new homes in the school’s catchment area.

In particular, he cited the "significant" development of 1,200 homes at White House Farm.

Mr Fisher added: "The local authority has a duty to ensure sufficient school places in the area and as part of the Section 106 agreement for the development, the county council secured secondary education contribution to enable the school to accommodate the additional pupils.

"This was in addition to the land and funding for the new primary school which opened in September 2019."

Consultation on the proposal to increase pupil numbers at Sprowston Community Academy will run online until June 25.

BST has said there will be a formal process to go through which culminates in the submission of a detailed business case to the regional schools commissioner.

The final decision on increasing pupil numbers is then decided by the Head Teacher Board following the consultation.

The consultation can be found here.