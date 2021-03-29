News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Extremely proud' - Principal's joy as nine pupils offered Oxbridge places

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:44 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 3:40 PM March 29, 2021
Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

A Norwich school is celebrating after seeing nine students offered places at Oxford and Cambridge.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form is the first maths and science specialist (STEM) sixth form in the country and its sixth-formers offered places studying a range of subjects from maths and medicine to computer science and chemistry.

In a year when Oxbridge colleges have made clear there will be fewer offers this year in bid to avoid 'chaos' of 2020, the school, which is part of the Inspiration Trust, has done particularly well, with almost half of those interviewed for places securing a firm offer.

Principal Chris Jennings said: “We are extremely proud of the high number of young people moving onto study STEM subjects at degree level. 

“Securing a place at Oxbridge is the ultimate academic accolade to mark the end of your school career, and I know that each of these fine young people will go on to even greater achievements."

Despite an academic year featuring constant disruption and uncertainty, the pupils celebrating include Elita Tmava, who has been offered a place to study chemistry at St Catherine’s College, Oxford, and Oscar Allen who has a maths place at Trinity College, Cambridge.

Elita said: “I was initially contemplating a gap year however I no longer feel the need to pursue one and now am confident to move straight onto this next chapter in my education.”

Oscar added: “I'm really excited about the chance to go to Cambridge, particularly getting to know, learn from and work with the excellent mathematicians that study and work there.”

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, Norwich.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich is the first maths and science specialist (STEM) sixth form in the country. - Credit: James Bass Photography

Other successful applicants include Hannah Berry who has a place to study medicine at Pembroke College, Cambridge; Tom Rooke who plans to study natural sciences at Queens College, Cambridge; Conor O'Neill who will also be studying natural sciences, but at Churchill College, Cambridge.

Angus Murphy-Lennox has a place to study veterinary medicine at St John’s College, Cambridge, while Will Sidney-Roberts has a maths place at King’s College.

Greg Frazer and Lochlann Baker both have computer sciences places at Downing College and Queens College, Cambridge, respectively.

Greg said: “I had always hoped that I could get into such a prestigious university and since my application was successful I can now fulfil my long term dream.”

“All that’s left now is meeting the grade requirements!” added Lochlann.

