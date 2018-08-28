Schools being urged to join fight against single-use plastics

Schools are being asked to do their part to reduce plastics pollution Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto structuresxx

Schools in Norfolk are being encouraged to join the fight to reduce plastic waste in the new year.

Education secretary Damian Hinds visiting City College Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury Education secretary Damian Hinds visiting City College Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury

The Department for Education has announced a new initiative urging all schools to phase out single use plastics by 2022.

Education secretary Damian Hinds has called on school leaders to find sustainable alternatives for items such as plastic bags, straws, bottles and food packaging, as well as asking staff to have more conversations with pupils about the effects plastic waste have on the environment.

It fits into the government’s 25-year environment plan, launched in January, and comes as a school in Devon became the first to achieve single use plastic-free status, awarded by Surfers against Sewage.

Mr Hinds said: “We all have a role to play in driving out avoidable plastic waste, and with more schools joining others and leading by example, we can help to leave our planet in a better state than we found it.”