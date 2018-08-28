Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Schools being urged to join fight against single-use plastics

PUBLISHED: 14:29 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 28 December 2018

Schools are being asked to do their part to reduce plastics pollution Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Schools are being asked to do their part to reduce plastics pollution Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

structuresxx

Schools in Norfolk are being encouraged to join the fight to reduce plastic waste in the new year.

Education secretary Damian Hinds visiting City College Norwich. Photo: Neil DidsburyEducation secretary Damian Hinds visiting City College Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury

The Department for Education has announced a new initiative urging all schools to phase out single use plastics by 2022.

Education secretary Damian Hinds has called on school leaders to find sustainable alternatives for items such as plastic bags, straws, bottles and food packaging, as well as asking staff to have more conversations with pupils about the effects plastic waste have on the environment.

It fits into the government’s 25-year environment plan, launched in January, and comes as a school in Devon became the first to achieve single use plastic-free status, awarded by Surfers against Sewage.

Mr Hinds said: “We all have a role to play in driving out avoidable plastic waste, and with more schools joining others and leading by example, we can help to leave our planet in a better state than we found it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

Christmas celebrations at Gloucester Quays

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Hammer blow for Canaries with Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis ruled out for weeks

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The best Boxing Day sale deals from Norwich’s independent stores

The Boxing Day Sales. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists