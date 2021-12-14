Innovative tuck shop ready for Christmas rush

Norwich's Ormiston Victory Academy has opened a Christmas shop to help their young people in need of support to buy gifts for their families - Credit: Ormiston Victory Academy

Pupils have given their innovative tuck shop a Christmas make-over.

The Ormiston Victory Academy shop opened four years ago and is the brainchild of vice principal Vicky LeFur.

And now it has gone full-on festive.

The tuck shop allows the children to buy goods using the ‘Victory Visa’ rewards scheme.

The kids collect points from their teachers for hard work, kindness and high-quality homework and these points can be spent in the shop.

Donations have poured in from across the community including the local Marks & Spencer, Norwich City and parents.

Students are able to spend points they earn in class on the items. - Credit: Ormiston Victory Academy

Teachers say the children love the chance to be able to get gifts for the family and the academy ensures priority is given to those most in need of support.

But it is not the traditional tuck shop stock of sweets, crisps and cans of pop on sale. Toys, games, books, a host of toiletries, beauty sets and clothes can be bought meaning youngsters can do their Christmas gift shopping.

As part of the academy’s #WeWill programme to inspire social action, students are also helping to run the shop and work closely with members of the community who have donated goods.

This is just one of several initiatives which Victory is undertaking to get into the festive spirit and celebrate its staff and students’ diligence during an uncertain year.

Principal Naomi Palmer said: “I am hugely proud of the way in which the Christmas shop has come together and would like to sincerely thank everyone for their hard work and generosity.

“We want to help everyone have a great Christmas, especially those who’ve been hit hard by the past 18 months, and this has provided such a brilliant opportunity for the community to come together.

The academy is still accepting donations if anyone is able to help. - Credit: Ormiston Victory Academy

“We have always taken our role in the community incredibly seriously so it is heartening to see such support from across the area.”

The Academy is continuing to welcome donations to the shop.