Norwich High School for Girls win online safety day competition

A video that has been created by a group of pupils at Norwich High School for girls has won a prize.

The video was created by Annie, Hope, Fliss and Caitlin who are all in year eight.

It won the online safety video competition as part of the Girls Day School Trusts Safety Day.

Pupils were given the chance to shoot and edit a video around their chosen safety topic.

The videos were competing against other schools within the Trust all across the UK.

Digital Awareness UK were also involved in organising the competition, CEO Emma Robertson said: “The winning entry was selected because it cleverly demonstrated how young people can experience pressure to share nudes.

“We also liked that there was a clear call to action to help viewers understand what they can do should they find themselves in a similar situation. Huge pats on the back all round!"

Alison Sefton, Head of Norwich High School for Girls said, “We are exceptionally proud of our students for creating such an effective and impactful video to raise awareness of this.”

