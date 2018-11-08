Search

High school principal says pupil found with knife meant ‘no threat to anyone’

08 November, 2018 - 14:06
Thorpe St Andrew School. Picture: Archant

Thorpe St Andrew School. Picture: Archant

A Norwich high school has offered assurances that a pupil found with a knife on the school premises had no intention of using it maliciously.

The pupil at Thorpe St Andrew High School was found to have brought a knife onto school property on Monday, October 29.

But principal Ian Clayton said the student was “absolutely” not intending to use it maliciously.

Mr Clayton said the student had been using the small knife over the preceding weekend for “cutting wood” and that they had brought it into school the following day by accident.

“There was absolutely no bullying or threat to anyone, and the school has dealt with it,” he said.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called in relation to the incident.

He said: “The informant did not want to make a complaint through the police so we advised them to go to the school.”

