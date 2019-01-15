Search

It’s deadline day for primary school place applications – here’s how to apply

15 January, 2019 - 11:45
Have you applied for a primary school place for 2019 for your child yet? January 15 is the deadline. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parents hoping to secure their primary school of choice in Norfolk for the new academic year are being reminded to get their applications in.

The deadline for primary school place applications, for children due to enter reception class in September 2019, is today (Tuesday).

By law, all children born between September 1 2014 and August 31 2015 must be offered a full-time place in school for the 2019/20 academic year, although parents do have the right to defer admission until the term their child turns five.

Norfolk County Council guidance reminds parents that they need to make an application for a reception class place even if their child currently attends nursery class at the same school, and that attendance at nursery “does not normally” give priority for a place.

Applications can still be made online at www.admissionsonline.norfolk.gov.uk/enrol.

The National Offer day, when school place decisions will be announced, is Tuesday April 16.

According to Norfolk County Council admissions data for the 2018/19 academic year, 11pc of the county’s schools had more than half their places unfilled on offer day.

