Expansion will see 250 extra places at oversubscribed school

Published: 5:30 AM March 7, 2021

An oversubscribed Norwich school is set to get 250 extra pupil places after plans were submitted for a major expansion.

A two-storey building including 14 classrooms and a library could be built at Sprowston Community Academy if the proposals are approved.

It is part of a multi-million pound plan to build another four new schools in Norfolk and expand four others by 2025 in areas that are set to see housing growth.

Proposed new building at Sprowston Community Academy will include 14 extra classrooms. - Credit: NPS Group/Norfolk County Council

In a consultation letter sent to residents Norfolk County Council states that expansion at Sprowston will provide an additional 250 school places.

The secondary school, part of the Boudica Schools Trust, currently has 1,429 pupils. On average over the past three years around 70pc of Sprowston catchment children attended. However others attended either Broadland High Ormiston Academy or had to travel to a variety of schools outside the area.

Artist impression of new building at Sprowston Community Academy. - Credit: NPS Group/Norfolk County Council

If approved work at the Cannerby Lane school site could start in July and be ready for the 2022/23 academic year meaning extra places for children moving up to secondary school that September.

The school says the expansion is needed to “meet a shortfall of general teaching space for the high school and sixth form, demand from residential growth in the area and to address issues relating to undersized classrooms and general accessibility”.

Proposed new building at Sprowston Community Academy will include a new library. - Credit: NPS Group/Norfolk County Council

You may also want to watch:

Its planning application states: “The new building will allow the school to permanently house their English department in one building rather than spread across the school as it is currently.

“This will include the provision of a new library space as the existing library is significantly undersized for the existing number of pupils before any further expansion.

Artist impression of new building at Sprowston Community Academy. - Credit: NPS Group/Norfolk County Council

“The existing library will be refurbished for Sixth Form study areas to address the current shortfall in required accommodation.”

Existing modular classrooms and shipping containers will be removed to make way for the new building, plus 30 additional parking spaces and two new multi-use games areas on the existing playing field.

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Archant

The scheme is one of eight new projects by Norfolk County Council that are part of its long term school building investment programme, worth over £169m, designed to support fast-growing communities.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We want all children to have access to good quality education and to be able to get a school place close to where they live.”