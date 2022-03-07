£8m expansion of high school moves step closer

Construction of the £8.1 million expansion of Ormiston Victory Academy is due to be completed in the summer. - Credit: Supplied

The 300-place expansion of a school near Norwich, costing £8.1 million, has moved a step closer.

A steel frame has been put in place at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey as the academy builds a new standalone, three-storey teaching block.

The work will allow the school to increase its capacity to 1,500 once construction is completed this summer.

On Friday, March 4, the school held a celebration event after the steel frame which supported the expansion was introduced.

Naomi Palmer, academy principal, said: “I am thrilled we will be able to help local families secure a place at Victory with this new provision - the new specialist rooms will help our students thrive and give us the space we need to grow.”

The expansion of the school, which is run by the Ormiston Academies Trust, is in response to growing demand for places and will include 16 general teaching classrooms, along with dedicated classroom spaces for art, creative media, and food technology.

Funded by Norfolk County Council, there are set to be new places available from September once work is completed during the summer.

Cllr John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services who attended the event, said: “The event is a great way to mark the fantastic progress that this project is making. More children will soon be able to learn closer to home with some brilliant educational resources.

“I’d like to thank all of those involved for keeping this project on track and ensuring we can create these extra high school places for children in the area.”

Pentaco Construction Ltd has been undertaking the work, which is one of eight projects to expand existing schools or build new ones around the county.

Gavin Napper, managing director of Pentaco Construction Ltd, said: “We are pleased to continue working together with Norfolk County Council and NPS and contributing to the local community so that the children in the area can now look forward to benefiting from these fantastic new facilities at Ormiston Academy.”