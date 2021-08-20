News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
School goes 'green' to install energy-saving eco-lights

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:20 AM August 20, 2021   
Team installing LED lights at Open Academy

From back left, Jon Ford, principal of Open Academy, Jackie Appleby, business manager, Dexter Clarke (front centre), contracts manager of lighting company Dualec with team installing LED lighting. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norwich school is hoping to slash its energy bills by converting traditional light fittings in its classrooms to run energy efficient LEDs.

Open Academy Norwich in Heartsease is undertaking a £150,000 project to replace 1,381 light fittings to cut bills by an estimated £23,000 and save 179,000kWhs of power use per year.

Jackie Appleby, academy business manager, said: “It’s amazing to see all the statistics with the impact that the new LED lighting will have on the environment. The financial savings we will make is also significant. We have replaced 98pc of the school’s lighting.”

Jon Ford, principal of Open Academy Norwich.

Jon Ford, principal of Open Academy Norwich. - Credit: DNEAT

The secondary school, part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, has over 600 students learning in 50 classrooms.

Principal Jon Ford said: “Where possible we are taking a proactive approach to running a ‘green’ academy and this investment is a good example of how taking this step will be beneficial for both the school and the planet in the longer term.”

