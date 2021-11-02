Cornflakes giant gives city breakfast club £1,000 boost

Kids battling morning hunger at a city school have been given a £1,000 boost from a national cereal brand.

The Open Academy, in Norwich, has been revealed as one of the benefactors of a scheme organised by cereal company Kellogg's.

It has seen the academy, which is part of the Diocese of Education and Academies Trust, receive £1,000 to help support its morning breakfast club.

The breakfast club scheme provides youngsters with an early bite to eat ahead of the school day, helping them to concentrate throughout their lessons.

Jon Ford, principal at Open Academy, said: "We are so grateful to receive this generous donation.

"This will allow us to continue to purchase supplies such as cereals, bagels and fruit for our club.

"These resources will help us to continue to provide our breakfast club services for our children and their families."