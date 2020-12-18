Norwich WEA scraps face-to-face courses for online learning
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Adult learning provider WEA has been forced to drop in person courses in Norwich due to Covid restrictions.
The Norwich branch of the WEA (Workers' Educational Association) is one of the biggest in the region and usually offers a popular programme of informal face-to-face courses at its base in King Street with expert tutors.
Limits of social gatherings measures the group’s spring programme will now be online only with tutors given professional training to develop their courses as interactive.
A spokesman said: “We regret that we are unable to run face-to-face courses in the New Year, but we are running five online courses on Zoom, starting in January.
“These courses promise to be interesting and rather unusual, with expert tutors.”
Planned courses, which don’t require previous knowledge and don’t involve tests or exams, range from British film comedy and 20th Century British poetry to the collapse of the USSR.
For further information visit wea-norwich.org.uk or info@wea-norwich.org.uk
