Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could you build one video game in 48 hours? This team of students built a dozen

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 29 January 2019

Students from Norwich University of the Arts take part in Global Games Jam. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

Students from Norwich University of the Arts take part in Global Games Jam. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

Norwich University of the Arts

Students at Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) have put their creative skills to the test in a gaming challenge.

The 32 students created not one but 13 games in two days as part of Global Games Jam, an international challenge to build prototype games.

The theme of this year’s jam was “what home means to you” and saw students from more than 100 countries take part.

The NUA cohort was joined by six students from Access Creative College, two from City College Norwich, and a local indie developer from Ampersand Games Studios.

The games they created ranged from Homeward Bound which challenges players to navigate a sailboat through dangerous waters, to Homemaker which asks players to design and decorate their first home on a £5,000 budget.

George Beard, lecturer in games art and design at NUA, said: “Games jams are a great place to experiment which usually leads to a huge amount of learning in a short time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Would you think before you ink? - Norwich tattoo artists voice opinions on face tattoos

Shane and Nicola Grady at Cold Iron Tattoo. Photo: Julia O'Driscoll

Norwich City Council to discuss whether to withdraw support for NDR Western Link

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists