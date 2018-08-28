Could you build one video game in 48 hours? This team of students built a dozen

Students at Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) have put their creative skills to the test in a gaming challenge.

The 32 students created not one but 13 games in two days as part of Global Games Jam, an international challenge to build prototype games.

The theme of this year’s jam was “what home means to you” and saw students from more than 100 countries take part.

The NUA cohort was joined by six students from Access Creative College, two from City College Norwich, and a local indie developer from Ampersand Games Studios.

The games they created ranged from Homeward Bound which challenges players to navigate a sailboat through dangerous waters, to Homemaker which asks players to design and decorate their first home on a £5,000 budget.

George Beard, lecturer in games art and design at NUA, said: “Games jams are a great place to experiment which usually leads to a huge amount of learning in a short time.”