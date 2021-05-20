News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
UEA law school rewarded for boosting gender equality in legal professions

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:53 AM May 20, 2021   
Miscarriage of Justice researcher and campaigner, Louise Shorter at UEA Law School

Miscarriage of Justice researcher and campaigner, Louise Shorter leads the Justice Project at the UEA Law School in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The UEA’s law school has won recognition for its work to boost gender equality and encourage more women into senior roles in legal professions. 

The school, based at Earlham Hall, is the latest recipient of an Athena SWAN Bronze Award with the assessment panel particularly commended the school for its mentoring of female staff and detailed action plan for the next five years to bring real cultural change.

Like other higher education establishments, the Norwich school sees more women studying law than men, but when it comes to female representation in the workplace men dominate in the senior roles.

UEA Law School

The UEA’s law school has won recognition for its work to boost gender equality. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lecturer and director of equality and diversity, Dr Angelika Reichstein, said: “Gender equality is a pertinent topic for law, due to persistent inequalities. We are working hard to promote further equality, diversity and inclusion among staff and students.”

The University of East Anglia as a whole is an Athena SWAN Silver Award holder and its schools have achieved silver and 11 bronze awards. It is committed to achieving bronze for all schools by 2023.

