'Elite' football coaching academy to launch in city

The new football programme at Thorpe St Andrew School is set to give 16 to 19-year-olds a "clear pathway into the sport industry".

When the 2023 academic year rolls around hopeful young football stars will have a new training scheme to set them on a path to greatness.

The new sport and education programme will start at Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form from September next year.

The scheme will see 16 to 19-year-olds work in partnership with Dussindale and Hellesdon Football Club.

The aim is to allow all participants to "reach their potential in gaining a pathway into senior football".

Professional coach Jamie Loades, 26, will be taking on the head of football academy role alongside coaching at the Norwich City Football Club Academy.

Jamie Loades who currently coaches Norwich City FC Academy is set to be the head of the football academy

He said: “The programme will allow students to pursue a variety of exit routes either within the sports industry or in scholarships to higher education either at home or abroad.

"It will also provide a pathway to numerous routes outside of the sports industry.”

The programme will also feature both male and female pathways encompassing the school’s motto: 'Excellence for All'.

Jamie explained: “The scheme will provide the students with access to elite level coaching and excellent educational outcomes in line with the experience of our highly-qualified teaching staff.

“Students will receive a games programme playing against other teams of all levels from amateur to professional clubs.”

The design work has been completed by current students.

The programme is being funded through the Thorpe St Andrew School to enable students to network and gain skills which they can use to gain a career in the sports industry.

It is also being used to develop cross curricular learning experiences – for example digital design students are involved with developing the logo.

Photography students are helping to develop their portfolio through advertising and shooting events.

Though the scheme does not start until September 2023 current year 11 students are able to express interest now.

Simeon Jackson from Norwich City FC will be coaching the first taster session on Friday October 7 2022





There will also be a promotional training event for year 11 students who may be interested with none other than Simeon Jackson from Norwich City Football Club delivering a practical session on Friday, October 7, at Thorpe St Andrew School from 4:30pm to 5pm.