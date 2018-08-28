Search

Norwich students encouraged to enter photography awards

PUBLISHED: 15:05 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 08 December 2018

Entrees are open for the EIZO Awards 2019, pictured is the work of EIZO Awards 2017 winner Lauren Fearn. Picture: Lauren Fearn

Copyright (c) 2017 Lauren Fearn

The search is on to find the best of Norwich’s creative photography talent.

The annual EIZO Awards is designed to champion creativity behind the lens and provide a career kick-start to talented students looking to follow in the footsteps of the UK’s photography greats.

University students in Norwich can enter the awards to be in with a chance of winning the top prize - an EIZO ColorEdge computer monitor and exclusive placement with a world-renowned photographer.

The competition is now in its third year and there will be a total of three winners.

Hayley Osborne, EIZO marketing manager, added: “By working closely with universities, we want to champion the creative photographers of the future and give students the best possible platform to showcase their work. We’d love to see what the students of Norwich have to offer.”

Find details on how to enter at www.eizocolour.com/eizo-award.

