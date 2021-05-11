News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich student wins Cambridge University choral scholarship

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:27 PM May 11, 2021   
William Sidney-Roberts, a student at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich

William Sidney-Roberts, a student at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich, has been offered a choral scholarship at Cambridge. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Singing in the bathroom helped a Norwich sixth form student win a prestigious choral scholarship at Cambridge University.

William Sidney-Roberts, a student at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, has been singing since he was nine and has been taught by his singing teacher Sam Coe at the Wharf Music Academy in Norwich. He is currently preparing for his Grade 8 exam this summer.

He was awarded the scholarship by Emmanuel College and will sing in Emmanuel College’s Chapel after being invited to audition on gaining a place to study maths at King’s College

Lockdown meant auditions involving singing pre-prepared pieces took place online with William at one point auditioning in the downstairs bathroom to get the right acoustics.

He said: “I didn’t really expect to get a choral scholarship, as I knew there is lots of competition. Emmanuel College has a beautiful chapel which was built by Sir Christopher Wren, so it will be a fantastic place to sing.”
 

