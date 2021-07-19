When do Norwich schools break up for summer and when do they go back?
After a nightmare year of class bubbles, face masks and pupils undergoing Covid testing, when do Norwich's schools break up for summer?
When do the school summer holidays start?
Most schools in Norwich will break up on Wednesday, July 21, two days earlier than most local authorities across England.
Pupil and staff isolation or staff shortages caused by positive coronavirus cases has forced some schools to close early.
When does the autumn term start?
Term dates differ by council and when children will return to classrooms or start school for the first time will differ in Norfolk and Suffolk.
In Norwich pupils will be donning uniform and walking back through the school gates to start the autumn term on Monday, September 6.
What will school look like when they return?
Schools have been disrupted by isolation bubbles all year, so many parents will be glad to know they’re being scrapped.
Education secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed last week that the school bubble system is being stopped.
Children will only have to self-isolate if they test positive for the virus, or are informed they are a close contact by NHS Test and Trace.
In addition to ending bubbles, it will "not be necessary to stagger start and finish times".
Face coverings will no longer be advised for pupils, students, staff and visitors either in classrooms or in communal areas, and social distancing will no longer be necessary.