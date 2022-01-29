7 schools in and around Norwich that taught celebrities

Olivia Colman (left) and Munya Chawawa (right) both went to school in Norwich. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich has produced its fair share of famous faces across the decades and with some talented individuals growing up here, they also attended schools in our fine city.

Is going to school with someone known across the globe your claim to fame?

Here, we take a look at a some of the schools in and around Norwich that have taught celebrities.

1. Norwich High School for Girls

Celebrated actress Olivia Colman attended the Norwich High School for Girls. - Credit: PA

Olivia Colman

Sarah Caroline Sinclair, better known by her stage name Olivia Colman, attended Norwich High School for Girls.

She has since become one of the UK's most celebrated actresses having won an Oscar, multiple film and TV BAFTAs, an Emmy, multiple Golden Globes, and countless other awards.

2. Notre Dame

Tanya Burr

This Norwich-born YouTuber attended Notre Dame Sixth Form.

She has more than three million subscribers on her YouTube account, which she has stepped away from to pursue acting, and has since had guest roles in Holby City and Bulletproof.

YouTubers Jim Chapman and Tanya Burr at the 2015 Christmas lights switch on. - Credit: Archant

Jim Chapman

With more than two million subscribers on YouTube, Jim Chapman was part of a popular group of British YouTubers that included the likes of Zoella, Joe Sugg, and Alfie Deyes.

He was married to fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr until 2019 and also attended the University of East Anglia.

Myleene Klass

From Great Yarmouth, Myleene Klass attended Notre Dame High School for part of her secondary school education.

After finishing her schooling in Norfolk, Ms Klass went on to be a member of Hear'Say and have a successful career as a TV presenter.

Myleene Klass attended multiple schools in Norfolk, including Norwich's Notre Dame and Cliff Park Ormiston Academy. - Credit: Archant

Munya Chawawa

This comedian spent his childhood in Zimbabwe but moved to Framingham Pigot in his youth.

His popularity grew during the pandemic in 2020 due to his parody news sketches and music released through Atlantic Records.

3. Norwich School

Tim Westwood

Known for being a Radio 1 DJ for nearly 20 years, Tim Westwood attended both Norwich School and The Hewett Academy.

Since leaving Radio 1, the DJ rejoined Capital FM on its sister show Capital Xtra.

4. Ormiston Victory Academy

Actor Sam Claflin attended Costessey High School, prior to it being named Ormiston Victory Academy. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Sam Claflin

Born in Ipswich, Sam Claflin went to the then named Costessey High School where he was encouraged to pursue acting after being in a play.

He has since been in films such as the Hunger Games series and Me Before You and starred in Peaky Blinders.

5. The Hewett Academy

Jake Humphrey

Born in Peterborough, this television presenter is known for covering numerous sports including football and Formula 1.

He went to Framingham Earl High School before attending The Hewett Academy, then Hewett School, for sixth form.

Popular presenter Jake Humphrey attended The Hewett School before it became The Hewett Academy. - Credit: Archant

Saraya-Jade Bevis

Better known by her wrestling name Paige, Saraya-Jade Bevis is a retired professional wrestler who was signed by WWE.

She retired in 2018 and has since been portrayed by Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh in the film Fighting With My Family.

6. Taverham High School

Kathy Dennis

Educated at Taverham High School, Kathy Dennis is an internationally known singer and songwriter.

She rose to prominence after her single C'mon and Get My Love and her debut album reached number three on the UK Charts.

She has also written pop hits such as Katy Perry's I Kissed a Girl, Britney Spears' Toxic, and Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head.

7. Sprowston Community Academy

Former professional footballer Danny Mills attended Sprowston High School. - Credit: PA

Danny Mills

This former professional footballer is best known for his time at Leeds United where he played mostly as a right back from 1999 to 2004.

The footballer then moved to Manchester City until retiring in 2009 due to an ongoing knee injury.

He is now a regular pundit and commentator for BBC Radio Five Live's football coverage.