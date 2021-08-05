Which Norwich schools are offering summer holiday catch-up classes?

Published: 1:15 PM August 5, 2021

Summer holiday catch-up will include maths and English but also extra activities including cooking classes. - Credit: DNEAT

Summer holiday catch-up classes will be hosted at 16 schools in Norwich as part of the Government’s £200m programme to help children hit by disrupted schooling.

Dozens of pupils are set to benefit from schemes that will provide a range of extra-curricular and academic catch-up activities.

In total 218 schools in the East of England will open to students this summer including 16 in or around Norwich, five in both Great Yarmouth and west Norfolk, and four in North Norfolk, South Norfolk and Lowestoft and Waveney.

Summer holiday catch-up classes will be hosted at 57 schools across Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: DNEAT

Pupils will benefit from learning essential maths and English skills while getting involved in sports, drama, and music – as well as the option of theatre trips, workshops with authors, cooking classes, theatre trips, and sports sessions.

The summer schools will also help pupils establish and build friendships before the start of the next school year, improving their confidence and improving mental wellbeing – particularly for Year 7s making the transition up to secondary school.

Schools minister Nick Gibb. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “It is very good to see that so many children will now have the opportunity to enjoy clubs and activities, building friendships and supporting their mental and physical health, alongside their educational progress.

“We have announced £3 billion so far to support education recovery, and are focusing now on helping children catch up ahead of the next academic year.

“Summer schools are an integral part of the overall effort to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who welcomed summer schools at Hellesdon High School, Sewell Park Academy, Sprowston Community Academy and Open Academy in her constituency, said they would provide “vital learning opportunities”.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on the last school year for pupils – and I am committed to helping everyone affected catch up on lost learning and missed experiences before the start of the next academic year,” she said.

“This will help set pupils in Norwich up for the future, giving them the best opportunity to reach their full potential and get the world class education they deserve.”

Drama and music will also be part of summer holiday catch-up classes. - Credit: DNEAT

Pupils and teachers will also be able to access online resources throughout the summer holidays from Oak National Academy, which has its roots in Norwich having been co-founded by former Jane Austen College principal David Thomas.

The Norwich schools are hosting summer catch-up learning

The Open Academy

Hellesdon High School

Sewell Park Academy

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form

Sprowston Community Academy

The Parkside School

Future Education

City Academy Norwich

Notre Dame High School

Jane Austen College

University Technical College Norfolk

City of Norwich School, An Ormiston Academy

The Hewett Academy

The Wherry School

Taverham High School

Ormiston Victory Academy