Which Norwich schools are offering summer holiday catch-up classes?
- Credit: DNEAT
Summer holiday catch-up classes will be hosted at 16 schools in Norwich as part of the Government’s £200m programme to help children hit by disrupted schooling.
Dozens of pupils are set to benefit from schemes that will provide a range of extra-curricular and academic catch-up activities.
In total 218 schools in the East of England will open to students this summer including 16 in or around Norwich, five in both Great Yarmouth and west Norfolk, and four in North Norfolk, South Norfolk and Lowestoft and Waveney.
Pupils will benefit from learning essential maths and English skills while getting involved in sports, drama, and music – as well as the option of theatre trips, workshops with authors, cooking classes, theatre trips, and sports sessions.
The summer schools will also help pupils establish and build friendships before the start of the next school year, improving their confidence and improving mental wellbeing – particularly for Year 7s making the transition up to secondary school.
Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “It is very good to see that so many children will now have the opportunity to enjoy clubs and activities, building friendships and supporting their mental and physical health, alongside their educational progress.
“We have announced £3 billion so far to support education recovery, and are focusing now on helping children catch up ahead of the next academic year.
“Summer schools are an integral part of the overall effort to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.”
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who welcomed summer schools at Hellesdon High School, Sewell Park Academy, Sprowston Community Academy and Open Academy in her constituency, said they would provide “vital learning opportunities”.
“The pandemic has had a huge impact on the last school year for pupils – and I am committed to helping everyone affected catch up on lost learning and missed experiences before the start of the next academic year,” she said.
“This will help set pupils in Norwich up for the future, giving them the best opportunity to reach their full potential and get the world class education they deserve.”
Pupils and teachers will also be able to access online resources throughout the summer holidays from Oak National Academy, which has its roots in Norwich having been co-founded by former Jane Austen College principal David Thomas.
The Norwich schools are hosting summer catch-up learning
The Open Academy
Hellesdon High School
Sewell Park Academy
Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form
Sprowston Community Academy
The Parkside School
Future Education
City Academy Norwich
Notre Dame High School
Jane Austen College
University Technical College Norfolk
City of Norwich School, An Ormiston Academy
The Hewett Academy
The Wherry School
Taverham High School
Ormiston Victory Academy