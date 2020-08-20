Search

Norwich schools praise pupils ‘resilience’ after GCSE grades chaos

PUBLISHED: 16:14 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 August 2020

Students at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Lila Hallam reacts to her GCSE grades. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Students at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Lila Hallam reacts to her GCSE grades. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Keith Whitmore

In the end there were the usual cheers and a few tears as pupils at Norwich schools finally discovered their GCSE results after days of confusion of the grading system.

City of Norwich School pupils recieve their GCSE results. Picture: Ormiston Academies TrustCity of Norwich School pupils recieve their GCSE results. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Teenagers at schools and colleges observed social distancing, and in some cases donned masks, as they ventured back to school to collect results envelopes and end months of anxiety since exams were cancelled.

Given unusual circumstances over grades, most schools did not released overall figures but there were some notable individual successes.

At City of Norwich School Josh Richmond and Christopher Brooke who both achieved straight 9s, Ben Searcy got nine 9s, one 8 and one A*, and Sam Johns celebrated five 9s, four 8s and one A.

Pupils celebrate GCSE results at Hellesdon High School. Picture: Wensum TrustPupils celebrate GCSE results at Hellesdon High School. Picture: Wensum Trust

Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey saw Joe Henden attained a stunning 10 GCSEs all at Grade 9 or the equivalent. Fatmata Bah, the school’s head ambassador, who secured 11 outstanding GCSE results, five of which were at a Grade 9. Jasmine Vicary achieved 10 GCSEs which include five at Grade 9.

Meanwhile following a strong set of results across nine subjects, and juggling being an academy player, future Canaries star Joe Duffy has accepted a three year scholarship at Norwich City.

At Hellesdon High School Lucy Goodson, who achieved four Grade 9s, was happy with her results.

Students at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Picture: Keith WhitmoreStudents at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Picture: Keith Whitmore

She said: “I have found it a bit stressful, because I assumed I was going to be down-graded, but it’s all worked out in the end.”

School principals Mike Earl and Tom Rolfe said: “It was fantastic to see them open up their envelopes and celebrate their numerous successes. We know this has been a very difficult year, but they now move on to their next steps with the grades that they have worked so hard for and fully deserve.”

Despite the U-turn to centre assessed grades schools said pupil grades reward a difficult year.

City of Norwich School pupil Sam Johns got five 9s, four 8s and one A in his GCSEs. Picture: Ormiston Academies TrustCity of Norwich School pupil Sam Johns got five 9s, four 8s and one A in his GCSEs. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

David Thomas, principal of Jane Austen College, said: “They absolutely deserve these grades, which they have earned through hard work and determination over years of education.”

Carol Dallas, headteacher at Taverham High School, said: “We are pleased they have been awarded the results they deserve and look forward to seeing them thrive in the years to come.”

Jessica Fare (pictured with her mother) discovering GCSE grades at Hellesdon High School. Picture: Wensum TrustJessica Fare (pictured with her mother) discovering GCSE grades at Hellesdon High School. Picture: Wensum Trust

Students at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Picture: Keith WhitmoreStudents at Norwich School receive their GCSE results. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Pupils collect GCSE results at Hellesdon High School. Picture: Wensum TrustPupils collect GCSE results at Hellesdon High School. Picture: Wensum Trust

