Norwich schools praise pupils ‘resilience’ after GCSE grades chaos
PUBLISHED: 16:14 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 August 2020
Keith Whitmore
In the end there were the usual cheers and a few tears as pupils at Norwich schools finally discovered their GCSE results after days of confusion of the grading system.
Teenagers at schools and colleges observed social distancing, and in some cases donned masks, as they ventured back to school to collect results envelopes and end months of anxiety since exams were cancelled.
MORE: GCSE results 2020 - All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney
Given unusual circumstances over grades, most schools did not released overall figures but there were some notable individual successes.
At City of Norwich School Josh Richmond and Christopher Brooke who both achieved straight 9s, Ben Searcy got nine 9s, one 8 and one A*, and Sam Johns celebrated five 9s, four 8s and one A.
Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey saw Joe Henden attained a stunning 10 GCSEs all at Grade 9 or the equivalent. Fatmata Bah, the school’s head ambassador, who secured 11 outstanding GCSE results, five of which were at a Grade 9. Jasmine Vicary achieved 10 GCSEs which include five at Grade 9.
Meanwhile following a strong set of results across nine subjects, and juggling being an academy player, future Canaries star Joe Duffy has accepted a three year scholarship at Norwich City.
At Hellesdon High School Lucy Goodson, who achieved four Grade 9s, was happy with her results.
She said: “I have found it a bit stressful, because I assumed I was going to be down-graded, but it’s all worked out in the end.”
School principals Mike Earl and Tom Rolfe said: “It was fantastic to see them open up their envelopes and celebrate their numerous successes. We know this has been a very difficult year, but they now move on to their next steps with the grades that they have worked so hard for and fully deserve.”
Despite the U-turn to centre assessed grades schools said pupil grades reward a difficult year.
David Thomas, principal of Jane Austen College, said: “They absolutely deserve these grades, which they have earned through hard work and determination over years of education.”
Carol Dallas, headteacher at Taverham High School, said: “We are pleased they have been awarded the results they deserve and look forward to seeing them thrive in the years to come.”
