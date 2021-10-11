News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The Norwich schools rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Published: 6:50 AM October 11, 2021   
Children at school

Schools rated as 'inadequate' are categorised as having 'serious weaknesses' . - Credit: PA

Ofsted inspectors have highlighted schools in Norwich which need to make improvements to children’s education.

There are a total of 39 across the county that have been rated as either 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' following Ofsted inspections, five or which are in the city.

Schools rated as 'Inadequate' are usually either categorised as having 'serious weaknesses' or are placed in special measures.

Group Of High School Students Arriving At School

Almost 40 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. - Credit: Getty Images

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Tuckswood Academy, Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: February 2018
What they said: Pupils‟ development of skills in reading, writing, maths and handwriting across the curriculum are not yet well developed.

Valley Primary Academy, Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: May 2019
What they said: Pupils’ progress, while improving, is not consistently strong in all classes. Pupils don’t develop learning in subjects, like science and geography, as they move through school.

Ofsted may monitor schools it judges ‘requires improvement’ and its inspectors will usually do a ful

Ofsted may monitor schools it judges ‘requires improvement’ and its inspectors will usually do a full re-inspection within 30 months. Picture: - Credit: Getty Images

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

City Academy Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: June 2019
What they said: Pupils do not make consistently strong progress. Too many are persistently absent. However a follow-up report in July 2021 said progress had been made on improvements.

Sewell Park Academy
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: July 2018
What they said: The quality of teaching, learning and assessment in science and humanities is not good enough.

Pupils at school

There are four levels of Ofsted rating, consisting of 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'. - Credit: PA

The Open Academy, Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: November 2018
What they said: Despite recent improvements, pupils’ progress remains below the national average. Disadvantaged and SEND pupils do not typically make good progress.

