The Norwich schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted
Ofsted inspectors have highlighted schools in Norwich which need to make improvements to children’s education.
There are a total of 39 across the county that have been rated as either 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' following Ofsted inspections, five or which are in the city.
Schools rated as 'Inadequate' are usually either categorised as having 'serious weaknesses' or are placed in special measures.
PRIMARY SCHOOLS
Tuckswood Academy, Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: February 2018
What they said: Pupils‟ development of skills in reading, writing, maths and handwriting across the curriculum are not yet well developed.
Valley Primary Academy, Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: May 2019
What they said: Pupils’ progress, while improving, is not consistently strong in all classes. Pupils don’t develop learning in subjects, like science and geography, as they move through school.
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
City Academy Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: June 2019
What they said: Pupils do not make consistently strong progress. Too many are persistently absent. However a follow-up report in July 2021 said progress had been made on improvements.
Sewell Park Academy
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: July 2018
What they said: The quality of teaching, learning and assessment in science and humanities is not good enough.
The Open Academy, Norwich
Rating: Requires Improvement
Last full inspection: November 2018
What they said: Despite recent improvements, pupils’ progress remains below the national average. Disadvantaged and SEND pupils do not typically make good progress.