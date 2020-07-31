Video

3D virtual tours and videos: how schools are welcoming new pupils amid coronavirus

The 3D interactive virtual reality tour at Lakeham Primary one of 18 in Norwich to help new pupils unable to visit due to coronvirus restrictions. Picture: Insight Media Archant

Hundreds of children starting school for the first time in September are being offered the chance to explore their new classrooms using virtual reality tours.

A classroom at Edith Cavell Academy in the interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. Picture: Insight Media A classroom at Edith Cavell Academy in the interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. Picture: Insight Media

Due to the coronavirus, schools are unable to have extra visitors, which means preschool children not had the usual opportunity to look around their new school surroundings and meet new class teachers

With normal transition sessions postponed, schools have turned to hi-tech methods of welcoming new pupils

Norwich Opportunity Area (NOA) in conjunction with Norfolk Early Years Service has produced 3D virtual tours of 18 Norwich primary schools.

The tours allow children and parents to explore classrooms and facilities and watch welcome videos from class teachers and headteachers.

Ashley Cater, Early Years Service project manager, said: “These tours really are an invaluable resource that can help lower the anxieties and worries of our preschool children and their families.

“So many children have missed out on that transition period, normally they’d have loads of days visiting their new teachers and exploring classrooms.

Ashley Cater, Early Years Service project manager. Picture: Norwich Opportunity Area/NCC Ashley Cater, Early Years Service project manager. Picture: Norwich Opportunity Area/NCC

And as well as it being an anxiety provoking time for children, a lot of parents with children going from a nursery to a new school feel they are sending their child into the unknown and that’s quite scary for them as well.”

Lakenham Primary School and Nursery is among those to turn to technology for an innovative way to ensure new and prospective parents and children feel happy, safe and settled.

Headteacher Cassandra Williams said: “The tour has generated a lot of interest and rightly so!”

Othes include West Earlham Infants, Magdalen Gates Primary, Bluebell Primary, Bignold Primary, Chapel Break Infants, Recreation Road Infants, Mile Cross Primary, Tuckswood Academy, Heartsease Primary and Norwich Primary Academy.

The project has also produced five school readiness activity videos giving parents lots of practical ideas for activities over the summer holidays to help get their child ready for starting school in September.

Ms Cater said: “Home learning has been a challenge for a lot of parents and many want to support their children but often don’t know how.

Oliver, Lindsay, Beth, Catherine and Simon in five school readiness videos ofring summer holiday tips on everythinmg from numeracy to literacy. Picture: Norwich Opportunity Area Oliver, Lindsay, Beth, Catherine and Simon in five school readiness videos ofring summer holiday tips on everythinmg from numeracy to literacy. Picture: Norwich Opportunity Area

“NOA is focussed on working with a lot of disadvantaged families and there is a lot of issue with adult literacy so videos are really accessible. And because they are very visual, for families where English is an additional language, they are the best format to get the message across.”

Teepees and toadstools feature in Tuckswood Academy interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. Picture: Insight Media Teepees and toadstools feature in Tuckswood Academy interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. Picture: Insight Media

Tips for get children ready for starting school

• Talk about what will happen when your child starts their nursery, setting or school as often as you can. Involve your child in getting the things they’ll need, such as clothes and a lunchbox.

• Make it fun and exciting to have a school uniform. Try it on before they start school, but don’t buy it too early, as they may grow by the time they get to wear it!

• Encourage your child to practise getting dressed on their own, putting on their own coat and shoes, and using cutlery at meal times.

• Practice the school run, this can get them excited about starting there and also used to travelling to and from the school.