News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Every Norwich child can explore their new primary school via 3D video tour

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:13 PM July 23, 2021   
Primary pupils in classroom

New pupils at 57 Norwich primary school will be able to get used to classrooms and their new teachers using 3D virtual tours. - Credit: PA

3D virtual reality tours have been produced at every primary school in Norwich to help reception class children explore their new classrooms online. 

Norwich Opportunity Area (NOA) has produced 57 virtual tours and welcome videos for infant school reception classes and junior school Year 3 classes, as well as 21 nurseries, to help children and parents feeling anxious about starting school in September.

The 3D interactive virtual reality tour at Charles Darwin Primary and Nursery

The 3D interactive virtual reality tour at Charles Darwin Primary and Nursery, one of 57 in Norwich to help new new pupils. - Credit: Insight Media

The project builds on the success of tours launched last year when coronavirus restrictions meant preschool children did not have the usual opportunity to visit their new schools

The tours allow children to look around their new school surroundings and include welcome videos featuring class teachers and heads. 

Ashley Cater, Early Years Service project manager. Picture: Norwich Opportunity Area/NCC

Ashley Cater, Early Years Service project manager at Norwich Opportunity Area. - Credit: Norwich Opportunity Area/NCC

The concept was devised by Una Haugh, one of the directors of Norwich-based multi-media company Insight UK, when she was an assistant headteacher. 

“Last year, under the first lockdown, our school was struggling to work out how we could overcome some of the barriers that Covid regulations imposed,” she said.

A classroom at Angel Road Infants School in the interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils.

A classroom at Angel Road Infants School in the interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. - Credit: Insight Media

“My husband, Mike Harrington, a photographer, had recently started to use a 3D camera to produce virtual tours and we suggested that he produce one of the school so that at least children who were starting in September could virtually explore their new classrooms and meet their teachers via video.” 

Last year’s initial 18 tours proved such a hit that NOA, which runs projects to aid school transition for youngsters, has expanded it to take in a further 39 schools meaning prospective pupils at every primary in the city can benefit. 

A classroom at Edith Cavell Academy in the interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. Picture:

A classroom at Edith Cavell Academy in the interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils. - Credit: Insight Media

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  3. 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  1. 4 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 5 Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down
  3. 6 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  4. 7 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
  5. 8 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
  6. 9 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
  7. 10 Calls for 'white elephant' bus lane to be opened for emergencies

Rachel Barker, deputy head at Angel Road Infants School, said: “Giving new children and their families the opportunity to come and visit us has always been an important part of our transition work. 

“The virtual tours have proved to be a really useful alternative way of giving everyone the chance to ‘look around’ at a time when physically coming into school has not been possible.”

Eileen Maceachern, special educational needs coordinator at Mile Cross Primary School, said the school had received positive feedback from parents.

“Watching them has alleviated a lot of anxieties around transition and made our children feel not just prepared, but really excited to be starting at our school,” she said.

Teepees and toadstools feature in Tuckswood Academy interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils.

Teepees and toadstools feature in Tuckswood Academy interactive virtual reality tour for new pupils.  - Credit: Archant

Louise Burt, reception teacher at Charles Darwin Primary and Nursery, said: “The children will get to feel like the classroom is theirs before they even step through the door, and it should hopefully alleviate the worries of where the toilet is, or where their coats will be hung up, which are all big thoughts for a four-year-old!”

• Click HERE to see virtual tours of all 57 Norwich schools

• Click HERE to watch welcome videos at 57 Norwich schools

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
lidl aylsham road

Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Coastguard and ambulance service have been called to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday evening

Norwich Live

Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

Video

Norwich restaurant shut since start of pandemic announces reopening date

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus