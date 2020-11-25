Groundbreaking schools mentoring project gets Children In Need funding

Published: 2:12 PM November 25, 2020

A Norwich social enterprise which helps young people transition into adult life has been given funding for a groundbreaking project in two schools.

Your Own Place is to offer a mixture of small group workshops and one-to-one mentoring, working with groups of year nine students to help them plan as part of its Inspiring Futures project.

BBC Children in Need and The Youth Futures Foundation have agreed to fund the project at Sprowston Community School and Sewell Park Academy in 2021 and 2022.

David Day, headteacher at Sewell Park, said: "This represents a fantastic opportunity for a large number of our students to receive mentoring and workshops to support their aspirations and employability for the future.”

Rebecca White, Your Own Place chief executive, said: “What we know is that young people have borne the brunt of this awful year and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

“When mentoring works, it lights up people’s lives. Alongside our workshops, this support will make a difference in the heart of our community.”