News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Education

Groundbreaking schools mentoring project gets Children In Need funding

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:12 PM November 25, 2020   
Teacher and pupil in one-to-one mentoring.

Inspiring Futures project will include small group workshops and one-to-one mentoring at Sprowston Community School and Sewell Park Academy. - Credit: Getty Images

A Norwich social enterprise which helps young people transition into adult life has been given funding for a groundbreaking project in two schools.  
Your Own Place is to offer a mixture of small group workshops and one-to-one mentoring, working with groups of year nine students to help them plan as part of its Inspiring Futures project. 
BBC Children in Need and The Youth Futures Foundation have agreed to fund the project at Sprowston Community School and Sewell Park Academy in 2021 and 2022. 
David Day, headteacher at Sewell Park, said: "This represents a fantastic opportunity for a large number of our students to receive mentoring and workshops to support their aspirations and employability for the future.”
Rebecca White, Your Own Place chief executive, said: “What we know is that young people have borne the brunt of this awful year and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
“When mentoring works, it lights up people’s lives. Alongside our workshops, this support will make a difference in the heart of our community.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

Louisa Baldwin

person
Comments powered by Disqus