Norwich schools celebrate A-level highfliers despite Covid disruption

Published: 5:07 PM August 10, 2021

Schools in Norwich were celebrating the successes of pupils amid a disrupted year of learning and A-level grades decided by teacher assessments rather than exams.

At Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College 84pc of students achieved A* to C grades with two pupils achieving an amazing four A*s.

Locky Baker who got four A*s at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Conor O’Neil will be studying natural sciences at Churchill College in Cambridge while Locky Baker will be reading computer science at Cambridge.

Not quite a high-flying but just as delighted was Megan Partner whose CDD helped her achieve a dream of studying criminology and criminal investigation at Canterbury Christchurch. “I am happy, relieved,” she said. “So happy to not have to think of other options.”

Megan Partner at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College got the results for her dream of studying criminology and criminal investigation. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Principal Chris Jennings said: “I am exceptionally proud of all our students. They have worked tirelessly through a turbulent two years, demonstrating high levels of resilience and a superb attitude to all the changes that have taken place in schools during the pandemic.”

Students at Norwich High School for Girls celebrate A-levels success. - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

You may also want to watch:

Norwich High School for Girls pupil Charlotte Carr gained 4 A*s as well as an A in her topical EPQ where, topically, she investigated the factors influencing global vaccination coverage.

Alekzander Spencer at City of Norwich School also achieved four A* grades and will study engineering at Sheffield University, while Isabella McNeill, Gentle Foster, Fred Vickers-Hastings and Sophie Sargant all received three A*.

Taverham High School students Macy Gyton, who got two A8 and an A, and Saskia Kinsley Holmes who received two As and a B. - Credit: Taverham High School

Katie Preen and Daniel Shepherd were celebrating three A*s at Taverham High while several pupils achieved straight As.

Headteacher Carol Dallas said: “They have worked so hard, battling a host of obstacles and pressure and we could not be more impressed by their resilience.”

At Lord Nelson Sixth Form at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey were Jacob Edwards, Jazmine Cann, Chloe Kelly and Daniel Sancho Wyatt.

Students celebrating A Level success at Open Academy in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Open Academy student Reuben Harvey said that he felt “over the moon” about his results and was “really happy” to have achieved the grades he needed to study history at the UEA. He said he had felt more confident about his results because of the change to teacher assessments.

Fellow student Sam Mixer was feeling good about his results and said the assessment had “still felt like an exam”.

Head of Sixth Form Leila Molloy was “absolutely delighted after the year they’ve had” and felt that all of the students had “done really well” and “persevered”.