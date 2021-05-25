News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich pupils win national pottery competition with ‘bubble plates’

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:16 PM May 25, 2021   
Norwich School pupils rolling out slabs of clay for their pottery competition designs.

Norwich School pupils rolling out slabs of clay for their pottery competition designs. - Credit: Norwich School

Pupils at the Norwich School have won a national design challenge with unique bubble-inspired pottery plates.

The ceramic creations of year seven art and design students at the independent school caught the eye of judges in the Leach Pottery’s Schools Design Challenge, who praised their “high quality of detail”.

Norwich School pupils making pottery

Norwich School pupils used a bubble technique for applying underglaze colour using liquid soap to create a surface pattern. - Credit: Norwich School

The challenge by the  iconic Cornish pottery invited pupils to submit designs for a new ceramic piece, responding to the theme ‘a pot for sharing’.

Norwich School pupils were inspired by year group ‘bubbles’ due to Covid-19 regulations and by Leach Pottery’s St Ives location.

Pupils used a bubble technique for applying underglaze colour using liquid soap, creating a host of underwater designs, including fish, crabs and octopi.

Winning ceramic designs by Norwich School pupils

Winning ceramic designs by Norwich School pupils included a host of underwater designs, including fish, crabs and octopi. - Credit: Norwich School

You may also want to watch:

Art teacher Lindsay Slade said: “Pupils enjoyed seeing the whole process through, particularly enjoying the clay work and bubble making. We were so excited to receive the news of winning first prize.”

Almost 50 pupils were involved and their work is now on display in the Carter Centre, Norwich School’s Art and Design block.

Norwich School pupils creating pottery designs

Pupils were inspired by the way they were separated into year group ‘bubbles’ due to Covid-19 regulations and by Leach Pottery’s St Ives location. - Credit: Norwich School


 

Norwich News

