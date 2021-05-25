Norwich pupils win national pottery competition with ‘bubble plates’
- Credit: Norwich School
Pupils at the Norwich School have won a national design challenge with unique bubble-inspired pottery plates.
The ceramic creations of year seven art and design students at the independent school caught the eye of judges in the Leach Pottery’s Schools Design Challenge, who praised their “high quality of detail”.
The challenge by the iconic Cornish pottery invited pupils to submit designs for a new ceramic piece, responding to the theme ‘a pot for sharing’.
Norwich School pupils were inspired by year group ‘bubbles’ due to Covid-19 regulations and by Leach Pottery’s St Ives location.
Pupils used a bubble technique for applying underglaze colour using liquid soap, creating a host of underwater designs, including fish, crabs and octopi.
You may also want to watch:
Art teacher Lindsay Slade said: “Pupils enjoyed seeing the whole process through, particularly enjoying the clay work and bubble making. We were so excited to receive the news of winning first prize.”
Almost 50 pupils were involved and their work is now on display in the Carter Centre, Norwich School’s Art and Design block.
Most Read
- 1 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
- 2 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 3 Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer
- 4 Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed
- 5 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 6 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
- 7 'Backbone of our family' - Partner's tribute after stab victim's funeral
- 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
- 9 The Norwich bowling alley that has become one of city's top food spots
- 10 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests