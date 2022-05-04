City school shortlisted for prestigious national award

Norwich School has been shortlisted for the Tes School Awards 2022. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A city school has become the only one in Norfolk to be shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Norwich School, located in The Close, has been named on the shortlist for the Tes School Awards 2022 which celebrates excellence across the education sector.

The school is in the running to be crowned the winner of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year award at this summer's ceremony.

Brad BM Rafftree, head of EYFS and reception class teacher, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to reach the finals of these prestigious awards.

"We are committed to developing new and exciting ways of inspiring children, instilling a love of life-long learning, and creating innovative ways of delivering a rich curriculum focused on necessity, sensibility, and opportunity.”

The Tes School Awards will take place on Friday, June 17, at Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane in London.