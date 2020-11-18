Teenagers mark 100th birthday of school’s oldest former pupil

Published: 7:10 AM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM November 21, 2020

Tony Holmes, who attended Norwich School as a boarder between 1934-1937, celebrated his 100th birthday on November 13. Picture: Norwich School - Credit: Norwich School

Pupils at Norwich School created cards and poems for the birthday of the school’s oldest living alumni, Tony Holmes, who celebrated his 100th birthday.

St John’s House care home, where Mr Holmes is a resident, arranged for 100 birthday cards to mark his milestone birthday on November 13.

They reached out to the independent Norwich School, where he was a boarder between 1934-1937 to be a part of the project.

MORE: High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding schoolCurrent pupils at the school contributed almost 50 cards and poems. The school supports the care home through its community service programme with pupils visiting throughout the year to help with activities and chat to residents.

With visits having temporarily ceased during the pandemic, cards, letters and poems is a fantastic way to keep Mr Holmes in touch with his former school.

Helen Reynolds, co-curricular administrator at the school, said: “‘I am so pleased that the school has been able to help mark Tony’s 100th birthday. The pupils have really engaged in this project.”