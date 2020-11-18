News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Teenagers mark 100th birthday of school’s oldest former pupil

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:10 AM November 18, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM November 21, 2020
Tony Holmes, who attended Norwich School as a boarder between 1934-1937, celebrated his 100th birthd

Pupils at Norwich School created cards and poems for the birthday of the school’s oldest living alumni, Tony Holmes, who celebrated his 100th birthday.

Norwich School pupils with cards, messages and poems from pupils to mark the 100th birthday of Tony

St John’s House care home, where Mr Holmes is a resident, arranged for 100 birthday cards to mark his milestone birthday on November 13.

They reached out to the independent Norwich School, where he was a boarder between 1934-1937 to be a part of the project.

Norwich School pupil with card to mark the 100th birthday of Tony Holmes. Picture: Norwich School

MORE: High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding schoolCurrent pupils at the school contributed almost 50 cards and poems. The school supports the care home through its community service programme with pupils visiting throughout the year to help with activities and chat to residents.

With visits having temporarily ceased during the pandemic, cards, letters and poems is a fantastic way to keep Mr Holmes in touch with his former school.

Cards, messages and poems from pupils to mark the 100th birthday of the school’s oldest living Old N

Helen Reynolds, co-curricular administrator at the school, said: “‘I am so pleased that the school has been able to help mark Tony’s 100th birthday. The pupils have really engaged in this project.”

