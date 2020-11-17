Search

Advanced search

Teenagers mark 100th birthday of school’s oldest former pupil

PUBLISHED: 07:10 18 November 2020

Tony Holmes, who attended Norwich School as a boarder between 1934-1937, celebrated his 100th birthday on November 13. Picture: Norwich School

Tony Holmes, who attended Norwich School as a boarder between 1934-1937, celebrated his 100th birthday on November 13. Picture: Norwich School

Archant

Pupils at Norwich School created cards and poems for the birthday of the school’s oldest living alumni, Tony Holmes, who celebrated his 100th birthday.

Norwich School pupils with cards, messages and poems from pupils to mark the 100th birthday of Tony Holmes. Picture: Norwich SchoolNorwich School pupils with cards, messages and poems from pupils to mark the 100th birthday of Tony Holmes. Picture: Norwich School

St John’s House care home, where Mr Holmes is a resident, arranged for 100 birthday cards to mark his milestone birthday on November 13.

They reached out to the independent Norwich School, where he was a boarder between 1934-1937 to be a part of the project.

Norwich School pupil with card to mark the 100th birthday of Tony Holmes. Picture: Norwich SchoolNorwich School pupil with card to mark the 100th birthday of Tony Holmes. Picture: Norwich School

MORE: High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding school

Current pupils at the school contributed almost 50 cards and poems. The school supports the care home through its community service programme with pupils visiting throughout the year to help with activities and chat to residents.

You may also want to watch:

With visits having temporarily ceased during the pandemic, cards, letters and poems is a fantastic way to keep Mr Holmes in touch with his former school.

Helen Reynolds, co-curricular administrator at the school, said: “‘I am so pleased that the school has been able to help mark Tony’s 100th birthday. The pupils have really engaged in this project.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

American diner Zaks brings back burger caravan – but with a difference

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon are rekindling the idea of a mobile caravan to sell Zaks' burgers. Pic: ED{

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Angus Gunn on Farke, Wes, Krul and whether he would return to City

Angus Gunn made 51 appearances for boyhood club Norwich City as he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Almost three in five coronavirus fines issued in Norfolk not paid

Almost three in five coronavirus fines issued in Norfolk were not paid within 28 days. Pic: James Bass.

Will coronavirus restrictions be eased to allow families to meet at Christmas?

Ministers are under pressure to reveal how Covid-19 restrictions will be eased for Christmas. Picture: Nick Butcher

She’s got the lot! Canaries fan collects all 230 album stickers in a single day

Norwich City fan Heidi Ward of Dereham, with her fully completed NCFC sticker book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY