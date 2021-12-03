Norwich independent school named one of best in East Anglia
- Credit: Denise Bradley
An independent school in Norwich has been named as one of the best in the region.
Norwich School came third in the Parent Power league table published in The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, which compared East Anglia’s best independent secondary schools.
The school, located in Cathedral Close, and one of the oldest schools in the UK, was ranked through assessing its academic results which produced a percentage score.
Norwich School was also placed at 70 when ranked nationally.
Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.
“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.”
The Perse School in Cambridge was named the best secondary school in East Anglia.
Most Read
- 1 Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days
- 2 Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Norwich
- 4 Norwich painter and decorator named best in the country
- 5 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
- 6 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
- 7 Emma Thompson backs Norwich charity which helped her daughter
- 8 Covid restrictions played part in father's death, inquest told
- 9 New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich
- 10 'I felt like a nobody': What it's like to sleep rough in freezing weather