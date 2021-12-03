Norwich independent school named one of best in East Anglia

Norwich School has been named one of the best independent secondary schools in East Anglia. - Credit: Denise Bradley

An independent school in Norwich has been named as one of the best in the region.

Norwich School came third in the Parent Power league table published in The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, which compared East Anglia’s best independent secondary schools.

The school, located in Cathedral Close, and one of the oldest schools in the UK, was ranked through assessing its academic results which produced a percentage score.

Norwich School was also placed at 70 when ranked nationally.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.”

The Perse School in Cambridge was named the best secondary school in East Anglia.