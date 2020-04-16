Staff at Norwich School make 3,000 face shields for NHS workers
PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 16 April 2020
Archant
Hospitals, nursing homes and GP surgeries across Norfolk and beyond have benefitted from the hard work of staff at Norwich School.
Teachers have created 3,600 face shields for key workers over the last fortnight while only the children of key workers have been able to attend the school.
More than 30 local organisations have benefitted from the masks, including surgeries and hospices across the county, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the UEA Medical Centre, among others.
Norwich School has been helped by other well-known companies in Norfolk, including Lotus, who have assisted with the cutting of visors, and Norwich City FC, who have lended a hand with distribution.
Ed Cann, the art and design teacher who set up the initative, said: “This has been an amazing team effort. In addition to the 3,600 we have already produced, we are now making in excess of 300 visors per day and thanks to support from local businesses, this will now increase further.
“Special thanks need to go to Lotus and BD&H Ltd for assisting with the cutting and production of materials, along with Thompsons Packaging Ltd for supplying boxes, Meridien Office Supplies for donating materials and also to Norwich City Football Club for their delivery service.
• For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.
“It is amazing to see the breadth of local businesses coming together to work with Norwich School in supplying the vital PPE to the NHS and other key service providers at this time.”
Executive director of engineering at Lotus Matt Windle said: “Lotus’ team of staff have been coming forward over the last few weeks offering to volunteer and support the fight against Covid-19 in any way they can.
“Working with the school, we have managed to significantly increase the production rates. I’d like to thank our team of volunteers for giving up their Easter weekend to do this. 2,000 were produced over the weekend, with more on the way.”
Full list of organisations who have received face shields manufactured by Norwich School:
Norfolk:
NNUH A&E
NNUH
Lawson Road Surgery
Norfolk Hospice
Care Home (NR7)
Long Stratton Surgery
Loddon Surgery
Pulham Market Surgery
Harleston Surgery
Poringland surgery
Diss Surgery
Norwich Practices (Walk in Centre)
Lakenham Surgery
Lionwood Medical Practice
St Stephensgate Medical Practice
Bacon Road Medical Centre
West Pottergate Medical Practice
Coastal Practice (Old Palace)
Prospect Medical Practice
Oak Street Medical Practice
Woodcock Road Surgery
Magdalen Medical Practice
Castle Partnership (Mile End)
Magdalen Road Pharmacy
UEA Medical Centre
Kent COVID Ward
Abbeyfields Retirement Home
Roundwell Medical Centre
Wensum Valley Medical Practice
Trinity & Bowthorpe Med Practice (Bowthorpe)
Hellesdon Medical Practice
Old Catton Medical Practice
East Norwich Medical Centre
Thorpewood Med Grp (Thorpewood)
Taverham Partnership
St John’s Ambulance
Carlton Court Hospital
Chet valley Medical Practice
Corton House
The Park Surgery (Great Yarmouth)
Blofield surgery
Paston Surgery
Beauchamp House
Brooklands Care Home
Mattishall Surgery
Tuckswood surgery
Other:
Royal Free Hospital London
Barn Close Surgery Worcestershire
Elizabeth Pearson (GP London)
Colchester Hospital
To be delivered:
Julian Hospital
Hellesdon Hospital
Colman Hospital
Hinchingbrooke Hospital
James Paget
Elmham Surgery
Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre
North London Hospice
Barnett Hospital
Aberdeen Care home (RAB)
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.