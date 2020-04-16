Staff at Norwich School make 3,000 face shields for NHS workers

Face shields made by Norwich School being worn by staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School Archant

Hospitals, nursing homes and GP surgeries across Norfolk and beyond have benefitted from the hard work of staff at Norwich School.

Completed face masks as made by Norwich School. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School Completed face masks as made by Norwich School. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

Teachers have created 3,600 face shields for key workers over the last fortnight while only the children of key workers have been able to attend the school.

More than 30 local organisations have benefitted from the masks, including surgeries and hospices across the county, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the UEA Medical Centre, among others.

Norwich School has been helped by other well-known companies in Norfolk, including Lotus, who have assisted with the cutting of visors, and Norwich City FC, who have lended a hand with distribution.

Ed Cann, the art and design teacher who set up the initative, said: “This has been an amazing team effort. In addition to the 3,600 we have already produced, we are now making in excess of 300 visors per day and thanks to support from local businesses, this will now increase further.

Norwich School visors being used by nurses at The Norfolk Hospice. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School Norwich School visors being used by nurses at The Norfolk Hospice. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

“Special thanks need to go to Lotus and BD&H Ltd for assisting with the cutting and production of materials, along with Thompsons Packaging Ltd for supplying boxes, Meridien Office Supplies for donating materials and also to Norwich City Football Club for their delivery service.

• For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.

“It is amazing to see the breadth of local businesses coming together to work with Norwich School in supplying the vital PPE to the NHS and other key service providers at this time.”

Executive director of engineering at Lotus Matt Windle said: “Lotus’ team of staff have been coming forward over the last few weeks offering to volunteer and support the fight against Covid-19 in any way they can.

Norwich School visors on their way to be distributed to surgeries, care homes, hospitals and other front line services. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School Norwich School visors on their way to be distributed to surgeries, care homes, hospitals and other front line services. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

“Working with the school, we have managed to significantly increase the production rates. I’d like to thank our team of volunteers for giving up their Easter weekend to do this. 2,000 were produced over the weekend, with more on the way.”

