Staff at Norwich School make 3,000 face shields for NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 16 April 2020

Face shields made by Norwich School being worn by staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

Face shields made by Norwich School being worn by staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

Hospitals, nursing homes and GP surgeries across Norfolk and beyond have benefitted from the hard work of staff at Norwich School.

Completed face masks as made by Norwich School. Picture: Submitted by Norwich SchoolCompleted face masks as made by Norwich School. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

Teachers have created 3,600 face shields for key workers over the last fortnight while only the children of key workers have been able to attend the school.

More than 30 local organisations have benefitted from the masks, including surgeries and hospices across the county, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the UEA Medical Centre, among others.

Norwich School has been helped by other well-known companies in Norfolk, including Lotus, who have assisted with the cutting of visors, and Norwich City FC, who have lended a hand with distribution.

Ed Cann, the art and design teacher who set up the initative, said: “This has been an amazing team effort. In addition to the 3,600 we have already produced, we are now making in excess of 300 visors per day and thanks to support from local businesses, this will now increase further.

Norwich School visors being used by nurses at The Norfolk Hospice. Picture: Submitted by Norwich SchoolNorwich School visors being used by nurses at The Norfolk Hospice. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

“Special thanks need to go to Lotus and BD&H Ltd for assisting with the cutting and production of materials, along with Thompsons Packaging Ltd for supplying boxes, Meridien Office Supplies for donating materials and also to Norwich City Football Club for their delivery service.

• For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.

“It is amazing to see the breadth of local businesses coming together to work with Norwich School in supplying the vital PPE to the NHS and other key service providers at this time.”

Executive director of engineering at Lotus Matt Windle said: “Lotus’ team of staff have been coming forward over the last few weeks offering to volunteer and support the fight against Covid-19 in any way they can.

Norwich School visors on their way to be distributed to surgeries, care homes, hospitals and other front line services. Picture: Submitted by Norwich SchoolNorwich School visors on their way to be distributed to surgeries, care homes, hospitals and other front line services. Picture: Submitted by Norwich School

“Working with the school, we have managed to significantly increase the production rates. I’d like to thank our team of volunteers for giving up their Easter weekend to do this. 2,000 were produced over the weekend, with more on the way.”

Full list of organisations who have received face shields manufactured by Norwich School:

Norfolk:

NNUH A&E

NNUH

Lawson Road Surgery

Norfolk Hospice

Care Home (NR7)

Long Stratton Surgery

Loddon Surgery

Pulham Market Surgery

Harleston Surgery

Poringland surgery

Diss Surgery

Norwich Practices (Walk in Centre)

Lakenham Surgery

Lionwood Medical Practice

St Stephensgate Medical Practice

Bacon Road Medical Centre

West Pottergate Medical Practice

Coastal Practice (Old Palace)

Prospect Medical Practice

Oak Street Medical Practice

Woodcock Road Surgery

Magdalen Medical Practice

Castle Partnership (Mile End)

Magdalen Road Pharmacy

UEA Medical Centre

Kent COVID Ward

Abbeyfields Retirement Home

Roundwell Medical Centre

Wensum Valley Medical Practice

Trinity & Bowthorpe Med Practice (Bowthorpe)

Hellesdon Medical Practice

Old Catton Medical Practice

East Norwich Medical Centre

Thorpewood Med Grp (Thorpewood)

Taverham Partnership

St John’s Ambulance

Carlton Court Hospital

Chet valley Medical Practice

Corton House

The Park Surgery (Great Yarmouth)

Blofield surgery

Paston Surgery

Beauchamp House

Brooklands Care Home

Mattishall Surgery

Tuckswood surgery

Other:

Royal Free Hospital London

Barn Close Surgery Worcestershire

Elizabeth Pearson (GP London)

Colchester Hospital

To be delivered:

Julian Hospital

Hellesdon Hospital

Colman Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

James Paget

Elmham Surgery

Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre

North London Hospice

Barnett Hospital

Aberdeen Care home (RAB)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Drive 24